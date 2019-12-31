Home Entertainment Anthony Davis The only Laker to skip Lebron's 35th birthday party!

Bradley Lamb
Lebron James turned 35 yesterday, and invited his entire team to spend his special birthday with him.

The king had a special dinner at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles. And all his teammates and loved ones were invited.

All Lakers players attended, except one. Lakers star Anthony Davis did not appear to attend the party.

Could this mean problems on the computer? The Lakers traded for Anthony Davis last year, and gave up a lot of players and draft picks.

When Anthony arrived, he refused to sign a long-term contract with the Lakers, which means he is a free agent this summer. It is feasible that Anthony plans to leave the team at the end of the season.

