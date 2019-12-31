Angola freezes assets of former president's billionaire daughter

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the country's former leader, in a sign that the current president of the country is taking a harder line against the first first family.

President João Lourenço ended almost 40 years of control over the power of former President José Eduardo dos Santos in 2017 and has been trying to erase the influence of his predecessor and reform Angola, the third largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa. But Mr. Lourenço is under pressure while the country continues to contract under his supervision.

Ms. Dos Santos said that the freezing of assets ordered by a court was "politically motivated,quot; and that the case against her had been kept completely secret.

"The ruling contains statements that are completely false," he said in a statement. "It would have been easy to dismantle them in an open court."