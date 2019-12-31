Angela Rye reveals that children are one of the reasons for their separation from the common

%MINIFYHTMLf8f97f8cd67909c420dc22a4839334cd9% %MINIFYHTMLf8f97f8cd67909c420dc22a4839334cd10%

Angela Rye he is becoming sincere about his separation from the rapper Common. The CNN political analyst recently addressed his break with the musician during an episode of his podcast entitled "Kwanzaa Edition: podcast of the review of the year 2019", and revealed that they could not overcome their differences, which later qualified him in September .

"We just want different things," he shared. "This was after a time when I realized that I was going to take the second godson (the 9-year-old boy) more frequently. I had talked to him about it the day before. We were talking for two months about seeing where the things are going because I'm leaning towards & # 39; I want children & # 39; and he was leaning towards & # 39; I don't know & # 39 ;.

"I think when someone tells you that I don't know, they just tell you because they really don't want to hurt you."

Angela continued: "I remember we had this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and said," I don't know if I want to have children. "Then I said: & # 39; I don't know what else to talk about & # 39 ;. Calling his division "an impeccable separation of forms," ​​he continued, "We are very clear about the fact that we were not aligned with those interests."

Despite her breakup, Angela said "they will always be friends." He also got excited about the Chicago rapper, calling him "a very good person."

The couple has no problem moving forward after their separation. While it is rumored that Common is in love "Girls trip"Actress Tiffany HaddishIt is said that Angela is dating the restaurateur Karim Webb. Angela first caused dating rumors after posting on Instagram Stories a picture of her in a pool hugged with Karim. "What a gift you are," so he captioned the add-on.