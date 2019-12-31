Angela Rye: "Me and Common we broke up because I wasn't sure I wanted children!"

Political commentator and broadcaster Angela Rye has revealed that she separated from her ex-boyfriend Common because they couldn't reach an agreement on whether they should start a family.

Angela was very clear that yes, but Common, who already has children, is not very interested in the idea.

"We finished. We were together for about a year this time. And we broke up, I think it was in September maybe because we just want different things. This was just after a time when I realized that I was going to take the second godson, the nine years, more frequently. I had told him about that the day before, and we had been talking, probably for two months, about seeing where things are going because I am leaning towards children, and he was leaning towards what I don't know. I think when someone tells you they don't know, they really don't want that, they just don't want to hurt you. And so, for me, I'm clear, I'm getting clarity about what I want for myself … ", he revealed during his video Annual review.

The couple dated last year and separated before meeting at the end of the summer, but the new romance was short-lived.

She continued: "What I would say is that he is more established in his career, and we have a little age difference, and he has a wonderful and mature daughter that I love so much in law school. So, I don't want to start over it's one thing. Like & # 39; No, I'm fine & # 39; I remember having the conversation the day after we talked about [my godson] Ryan, and he said: & # 39; You know I don't know if I want to have children & # 39; and I said, "I don't know what else to talk about." So I think it was a friendly separation of forms, but very clear about the fact that we weren't aligned with those interests. I think we'll always be friends. He's a very good person. "

Angela is already in a new relationship, and Common has been linked to comedian, Tiffany Haddish.