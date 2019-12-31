America Ferrera is pregnant with baby No. 2

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
America Ferrera It has a lot to celebrate in the new year!
On Tuesday night, the 35-year-old actress shared the exciting and special news that she is pregnant with her second child. That's right, before closing 2019, the Ugly Betty alum made the fabulous announcement that she is expanding her family with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.
"Welcome to baby # 2 in 2020,quot;, the winner of the Golden Globes subtitled her family photo on Instagram, in which she showed her growing growth. "Happy new year from our wild and growing group."
It didn't take long for Hypermarket Famous actress friends to send her love for the happy news. "Congratulations! This is the most exciting news,quot; Reese witherspoon He wrote in the comments section. "Congratulations mom!" Meena Harris he replied, whose power shirts have been worn by the Hollywood star.
In addition, Ryan went to his Instagram page to spread the moving news about the new addition to his family.
"There is much to expect in 2020, but one thing in particular stands out," his legend began, along with the same image that the United States published. "I can't wait to receive another beautiful creature in this world. Happy new year!"
While not many details about the little nugget in the United States have been shared, the couple is the mother of their one-year-old son, Sebastián "Baz,quot; Piers Williams.
Around this time last year, the 35-year-old star talked about motherhood and her pregnancy journey with Health magazine.
"Every step of the way, everyone tells you what it will be like and how you will feel," he explained to the publication. "I really think it's so harmful to many of us. I decided from the beginning that I wasn't going to expect my experience to be what other people told me it would be, good or bad."
However, part of the good thing was feeling empowered by the strength of your body. "Being pregnant, I felt really powerful and healthy," he said. "You create life. I found so much power in that."
the Hypermarket Star even revealed that becoming first time parents was "amazing."
"(Paternity) has changed us absolutely as individuals," she said about herself and her husband. "It changes what we talk about and what we focus on. For so long, it's just been the two of us, and we've had an amazing life together."
She added: "I don't know if any of us could anticipate how much we love him and how he makes everything new again. We have traveled to many wonderful places and we have seen many things, and we are simply coming to imagine that, at some point, everything what we've already done and seen, Baz will see for the first time … it's amazing. "
Congratulations to the couple for this exciting new chapter!