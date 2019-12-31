America Ferrera is pregnant with baby No. 2

America Ferrera It has a lot to celebrate in the new year!

On Tuesday night, the 35-year-old actress shared the exciting and special news that she is pregnant with her second child. That's right, before closing 2019, the Ugly Betty alum made the fabulous announcement that she is expanding her family with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"Welcome to baby # 2 in 2020,quot;, the winner of the Golden Globes subtitled her family photo on Instagram, in which she showed her growing growth. "Happy new year from our wild and growing group."

It didn't take long for Hypermarket Famous actress friends to send her love for the happy news. "Congratulations! This is the most exciting news,quot; Reese witherspoon He wrote in the comments section. "Congratulations mom!" Meena Harris he replied, whose power shirts have been worn by the Hollywood star.

In addition, Ryan went to his Instagram page to spread the moving news about the new addition to his family.