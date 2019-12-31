Amanda Bynes gets a crooked tattoo on her face after leaving the sober facilities

%MINIFYHTML1a1a34d23d0177cb0380b045453981449% %MINIFYHTML1a1a34d23d0177cb0380b0454539814410%

The actress of & # 39; What I like about you & # 39; Receive mixed comments on the Internet after debuting on Instagram with a tattoo in the form of an inked loop on one of her cheeks.

Amanda Bynes A new tattoo has been made before the new year. The troubled 33-year-old actress showed her new inked body on Instagram. It was a loop-shaped heart shape engraved on one of his cheeks. She just put a skull emoji in the wordless legend.

His new tattoo made the Internet speak. When he blocked the comments section on his page, people turned to Twitter to share their thoughts. Interested fans commented: "Oh, honey, not #amandabynes," "Brother, what happened to Amanda Bynes" and "I love Amanda Bynes, I really hope she doesn't ruin her beautiful face with this tattoo."

Some fans were discouraged to see that their new tattoo was not well done. "Ok, who messed up @amandabynes with this? That heart really looked altered," one wrote. Another wrote: "Poor Amanda Bynes … she is so lost and the twisted fact she had … smh".

Among the criticisms, there were still some who left positive notes. "I am supporting Amanda Bynes," said one. "So what if my girl @amandabynes has tattooed her face, it could be unstable, but rock sisTa x," said another. Another wrote: "If the new tattoo on Amanda Bynes's face is real, then I would say things are going very well for her."

The Nickelodeon star debuted with her new tattoo only a few weeks after she fled a house of sober life. He met her parents in court after she refused when they tried to convince her to return to the premises. He allegedly stopped complying with his conservatorship ordered by the court.

Amanda registered for the first time in a psychiatric hospital in 2014 and again this year. Since then he has completed the rehabilitation and graduated from FIDM with an Associate degree in merchandise product development. In 2018, he said he had been sober for four years and apologized to his parents for the hurtful things he told them in the past.