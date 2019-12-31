All the New Year's Eve specials you can see tonight

Getty Images / Shutterstock
Haaaappy New Year … in a few hours!
Tonight is the night we say goodbye to 2019 and 2010 and hello to a completely new decade, and you know there are endless TV specials to help you count until midnight.
Not only are there countdown specials, but there are also specials before the countdown and looks at the end of the decade and almost all kinds of fun things on most major channels, including some TV marathons and movies if celebrities Holidays are not your thing.
We have them here for you, so if you are looking to watch TV tonight, all your questions about the NYE will be answered below.
Which is the main one?
Usually, when you think of a NYE special, you probably imagine Dick Clark & # 39; s Rockin & # 39; Eve, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest Y Lucy Hale and airs at 8 p.m. (Live at 8 p.m. ET, tape delayed at 8 p.m. PT)
Who else is in it?
While Seacrest and Hale will be live from Times Square in New York, Ciara will be in Los Angeles and Billy porter It will be live from New Orleans. Y Jessie James Decker will announce the first millionaire of the year of Powerball.
Who is acting?
Post Malone, Bts, Sam huntY Alanis Morissette with the cast of Broadway Small toothed pill All will act from Times Square. In Los Angeles, Ciara will join Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, White brown, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Ava max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-PepaY SHAED. In New Orleans Sheryl crow Y Usher will join Billy Porter. From Miami, the Jonas brothers will perform.
Did you say BTS?
Yes. If you're a BTS fan (and who isn't?), You'll want to stay on ABC tonight. Specifically, they are ready to act at 10:38 p.m. ET.
So that’s on ABC, what’s on NBC?
NBC has a couple of things going on, including a two-hour special starting at 8 p.m. called A toast for 2019. Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager host together Kristen bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Terry CrewsY Nikki Glaser to "break down the biggest moments and trends of pop culture of the year,quot;.
NBC New Year's Eve 2020, "a night of Christmas fun," will air from 10 to 11 p.m. and then at 11:30 p.m. at 12:30 a.m. (with a break in the middle for local news), and will be presented by Carson Daly, with Julianne Hough Y Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief.
Who is acting?
X ambassadors, Brett Elderedge, Julianne Hough, Ne yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake shelton, gwen Stefani, The propsY Keith Urban, I live from Nashville.
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
And what is in Fox?
Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos, Y Rob Gronkowski they are organizing Fox's NYE countdown, starting at 8 p.m. ET. It is transmitted in two parts, the first from 8 to 10 p.m. and the second after 11 p.m. at 12:30 a.m. (broadcast live on ET, with tape delay on PT)
Who else will be there?
LL Cool J is heading with DJ Z-Tripand other artists include The smokers, Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, TygaY The murderers. The village People will try to break the record of the biggest dance of YMCA, and Gordon Ramsay, Will arnett, Jenna Dewan He will also be there, while several WWE superstars participate in a special WWE WWE match.
CBS
Reruns! They will stay away from NYE this year.
Where can I see Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper?
They are on CNN starting at 8 p.m., live from Times Square. Last year, Cohen revealed her baby's sex and got into trouble for having an open umbrella, so who knows what kind of mischief these two will do this year?
There is also a CNN special starting at 7 p.m. called All the best, all the worst 2019, hosted by Tom Foremanand then at 12:30 Don Lemon Y Brooke Baldwin the new year in Central Time, live from Nashville, also on CNN.
Is there any good movie in?
If you're not in the mood for a NYE special, there are many movie options: Bourne's films on Telemundo; the The Hunger Games AMC movies; Dream Girls is in BET at 9 p.m.; a Fifty Tones marathon in Bravo; Titanic in CMT at 7 p.m.; Bad mothers Y Girls trip in FXM; Jurassic world, the Hangover Part 3Y Neighbors 2 in FX; Ace Ventura: pet detective in vice; Aquaman Y A star has been born on HBO; Ferris Bueller's day off in IFC; Home Little bunny Y 50 first appointments forever; Crazy Rich Asians Y Death becomes her in Cinemax; Men in black: international Y King kong in Starz; Caddyshack Y Coming to america on Sundance TV,
What about the television marathons?
There is Doctor who overnight at BBC America (before the premiere of season 12 on Wednesday); Schitt & # 39; s Creek in Pop; Ghost Busters in FYI; South Park in Comedy Central; Man v. Food in the kitchen channel; Sex and the city one!; Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in the food web; The Simpsons Y the Simpsons movie in FXX; Stiffness on MTV; The twilight zone in Syfy; Everyone loves Raymond on TV Land; Y Sanford and son on TV One.
Therefore, if you have reached the end of this list and have not yet found something to see tonight, we do not know how to help you other than telling you to access Netflix or Hulu or YouTube or CBS All Access or Disney + or Apple TV +, Or just let some music take you to 2020.