All the details about Matt Lauer's rumored romance with Shamin Abas

New year, new romance.
Appears Matt Lauer 2020 is starting with someone special by your side. According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old star is dating his old friend and public relations executive, Shamin Abbas.
Apparently, the duo has been known for quite some time, however, according to reports, things have recently become romantic. "Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years, since she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, just like him," a source said Page six About her story "Recently they started dating, she's a lovely woman."
And what is more? According to InTouch Weekly, who first reported on their romance, Matt and Shamin traveled to New Zealand for a romantic trip during the holiday weekend. In addition, the duo was also seen leaving New Jersey in mid-December.
"Obviously, one thing led to another and now they are a complete article," a source revealed to the publication.
"She knows who she is," the source continued. In contact. "She is delighted to be with him. She seems to care nothing in the world."
According to the media source, the 62-year-old man feels that he "can trust Shamin," especially after everything that has been going on in his life.
For a review, the news of Matt's recent romance comes almost three months after his divorce from Annette Roque. In fact, many have commented on the appearance of the public relations guru and how much he looks like Lauer's ex.
Some might remember that the television personality and Roque were married for 20 years and share three children together:Jack, RomyY Thijs. The longtime couple separated when the former unfortunate Today The host of the program was fired by NBC after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.
In October 2019, new accusations were raised against Lauer when his NBC News colleague, Brooke NevilsHe alleged that he raped her in a hotel room when they reported on the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
However, the 62-year-old man has continued to deny all the accusations made against him.
At this time, neither Lauer nor Abas have addresses of their reported romance.