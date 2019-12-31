All the details about Matt Lauer's rumored romance with Shamin Abas

New year, new romance.

Appears Matt Lauer 2020 is starting with someone special by your side. According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old star is dating his old friend and public relations executive, Shamin Abbas.

Apparently, the duo has been known for quite some time, however, according to reports, things have recently become romantic. "Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years, since she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, just like him," a source said Page six About her story "Recently they started dating, she's a lovely woman."

And what is more? According to InTouch Weekly, who first reported on their romance, Matt and Shamin traveled to New Zealand for a romantic trip during the holiday weekend. In addition, the duo was also seen leaving New Jersey in mid-December.

"Obviously, one thing led to another and now they are a complete article," a source revealed to the publication.