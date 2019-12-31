Alex Trebek has rehearsed his goodbye before & # 39; Danger! & # 39; Imminent departure

%MINIFYHTML18b4fa3d635f5e6b0cda6a67242ff92e9% %MINIFYHTML18b4fa3d635f5e6b0cda6a67242ff92e10%

The 79-year-old man says in a preview of 'What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States', which has already rehearsed its final moment in the ABC game show.

It seems that Alex Trebeklast accommodation in "Danger!"He arrives earlier than expected. The television host, who is currently fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, reveals that he has prepared his last goodbye on the game show.

The 79-year-old man says in a preview of "What is the danger? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States," which will air on Thursday, January 2, 2020, which has already rehearsed its final moment In the ABC show. "It will be a significant moment for me. But, in my opinion, I have already tried it," he shared.

"What I would do that day is tell the director: & # 39; Time the show to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That's all I want & # 39; and I'll say goodbye and tell people:" Don't ask me who It will replace me because I have nothing to say. But I am sure that if you give them the same love, attention and respect they have shown me … then they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success. And until we meet again, may God bless you and goodbye & # 39 ;. "

Alex has been presenting "Danger!" For 35 years with him signing a contract until 2022 in November 2018. However, a few months after the agreement, he announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, which begins to affect his host abilities.

"I am sure there are observant members of the television audience who also realize, but they are forgiving," he said in an interview with the CTV of Canada, noting that chemotherapy makes it difficult for him to state his words. "But there will come a time when they (fans and producers) will no longer be able to say: & # 39; Okay … & # 39 ;, I will continue to do so as long as my skills do not diminish and have begun to diminish."

However, for now, Alex says he will continue on the stage of the long-running game show while focusing on his battle against cancer. He also mocks "a new protocol … a different chemotherapy or something at the test stage that is not chemotherapy. I don't mind experimenting. I have nothing to lose, so let's go for it."

What is "Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and the most popular quiz contest in the United States" will air on ABC on Thursday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET.