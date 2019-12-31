Alex Pettyfer proposes to Ex Toni Garrn of Leonardo DiCaprio

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Beastly & # 39; and his fiancee model announce their engagement after he asked the big question on Christmas Eve after less than a year of courtship.

Actor Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn They are engaged.

The "Stormbreaker"The actor announced the news on his Instagram page, sharing a click of himself kissing Toni and writing:" Some people marry their best friend / Some people marry their soulmate / I have both. "

German beauty Toni, 27, shared the same image on her Instagram and revealed some more details about how Alex, 29, asked the question, including what she did on Christmas Eve, December 24, 10 months later of the couple. He started dating.

"On Christmas Eve, the love of my life surprised me on my knees and asked me to be his forever," he wrote. "He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is, so yes, I can't wait to spend every day (well, almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."

It is not Alex's first commitment: he was previously committed to the actress Riley Keough but they separated in the midst of accusations of infidelity. Other former Alex partners include Dianna Agron Y Emma Roberts.

Toni, meanwhile, counts Leonardo Dicaprio Y Clive Owen Among his famous exes.