Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn are engaged

Congratulations are in order! Alex Pettyfer Y Toni Garrn They are engaged.
The happy couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on New Year's Eve. They both shared the same shot (although Pettyfer was a Boomerang) that showed them kissing with Garrn's dazzling ring in the center of the stage. The legend of the 27-year-old girl revealed that she Mike Magic Love proposed last week.
As the German supermodel wrote in his legend: "Christmas Eve, the love of my life surprised me on my knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is, so yes, I can't wait to spend every day (well, almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer. "
For his part, Pettyfer sprouted on his "soul mate." As he wrote, "Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I have both."
Garrn also posted about the engagement in his Instagram story.
On Monday, the Victoria & # 39; s Secret model shared her favorite memories of the decade of her story. At the end of the story there were several publications about Pettyfer.
The first was a silly video of them dancing in a mirror to Billie eilish"Bad Guy." As she wrote: "Finally … in the last year of this decade I met this one."
The second photo was a photo of their intertwined hands. For the caption, Garrn said: "And it made 2019 the best year."
The next was a selfie of the two on a hike. The 29-year-old actor is planting a kiss on the cheek of his love in the sweet shot. As Garrn said in the caption, "Around 2020 with this maniac."
Finally, the Spider-Man: away from home The actress shared a selfie of her and Pettyfer at Christmas that showed her impressive engagement ring again, which Pettyfer got in Anna Sheffield Fine Jewelry, according to her Instagram.
While saying the selfie title, "Ok, really, the last setback to 2019. Around 2020 as a wife." Pettyfer shared his fiancee's post in his story and added: "I still can't believe it."
The two have been together for about 10 months. They were first seen attending Elton JohnThe Oscars celebrate together in February.
This is the third commitment reported by Pettyfer. It was rumored that he was engaged to his ex-girlfriend Marloes Horst in 2017 as well as ex Riley Keough in 2012.
Garrn previously dated an NBA player Chandler Parsons in 2015, and she also came out Leonardo Dicaprio during 18 months from 2013 to 2014. Rumors of reconciliation aroused in 2017 when they saw them together at an event, but a source told E! News at the time they were not officially together again.
Now, Pettyfer and Garrn are clearly on the moon together. Congratulations to the happy couple!
