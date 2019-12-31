Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn are engaged

Congratulations are in order! Alex Pettyfer Y Toni Garrn They are engaged.

The happy couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on New Year's Eve. They both shared the same shot (although Pettyfer was a Boomerang) that showed them kissing with Garrn's dazzling ring in the center of the stage. The legend of the 27-year-old girl revealed that she Mike Magic Love proposed last week.

As the German supermodel wrote in his legend: "Christmas Eve, the love of my life surprised me on my knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is, so yes, I can't wait to spend every day (well, almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer. "

For his part, Pettyfer sprouted on his "soul mate." As he wrote, "Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I have both."

Garrn also posted about the engagement in his Instagram story.