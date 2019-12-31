Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses delays the NFL race to return to Alabama

%MINIFYHTML9569eb911a03d9e704f6e5e5845129e99% %MINIFYHTML9569eb911a03d9e704f6e5e5845129e910%

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses announced Monday that he would return to school for his senior year, giving coach Nick Saban's defense a substantial boost by 2020.

Moses, a Sporting News All-American preseason, chose to delay his professional career in large part because he wants more off-field preparation for his life ahead.

%MINIFYHTML9569eb911a03d9e704f6e5e5845129e911% %MINIFYHTML9569eb911a03d9e704f6e5e5845129e912%

"Soccer is not who I am, it's what I do," Moses wrote in his Instagram ad. "Life after football is what worries me most, and I want to make sure that I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true."

MORE: Citrus Bowl preview, predictions

Moses tore his ACL during the summer, but he was still considered a possible first-round pick in the next NFL draft. SN Vinnie Iyer projected it to go 27th overall to the New England Patriots. In two seasons in Alabama, Moses has recorded 116 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and five catches. He has also forced two loose balls in the center of Crimson Tide defenses 2017 and 2018, helping the team to consecutive appearances in the college football championship.

The Alabama defender fought without his presence this season. The Crimson Tide will conclude 2019 with its Citrus Bowl showdown against Michigan on January 1.