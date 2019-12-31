Adele, Taylor Swift, Drake The best albums of the RIAA decade

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Hi & # 39; dominates with his last two studio albums, Taylor Swift makes the cut with his three studio installments, while Drake is on the list with two albums.

Adele, Taylor SwiftY Duck The artists of the decade have been crowned after dominating the RIAA album sales list.

Officials of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) ranked the best sellers of the last 10 years, and the British soul sensation Adele leads the group in first and second place with their respective releases "21" and " 25 ".

Swift appears in the number three with "1989", while "Red" gives another mention to the four, and "Speak Now" occupies the sixth place.

Canadian rapper Drake also earned double honors: "Views" ranks fifth in the RIAA countdown, and "Scorpion" completes the top 10 with 10.

The soundtrack of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton"Y"Doo-Wops & Hooligans"by Bruno Mars They are the only two other albums to break the 2010 countdown at seven nine, respectively.

Specific figures for the combined sales and transmission rankings have not yet been published, but RIAA chiefs had previously certified Adele's "21" as the displacement of 14 million equivalent units of the US. UU. September 2016