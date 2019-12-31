Actor Jeffrey Davies learning to walk and talk again after being paralyzed in a motorcycle accident

By Bradley Lamb
GoFundMe

The actor of & # 39; Bad News Bears & # 39; He needs occupational and speech therapy to help him recover after a terrible motorcycle accident hit earlier this year.

"Bad news bears"actor Jeffrey Davies He is learning to walk again after a terrible motorcycle accident left him almost paralyzed.

Police sources told TMZ that the actor, who played the local troublemaker and baseball superstar Kelly Leak in the 2005 comedy movie, was riding a motorcycle near midnight in May, when he lost control and was thrown off the bike.

His mother, Kim, told the publication that his son was rushed to the Orlando Medical Center in Florida after suffering a serious head injury that required surgery, during which doctors had to partially remove Jeffrey's skull to relieve The pressure in your brain.

Now the actor, who appeared next to Billy Bob Thornton, is learning to speak and walk again, and requires speech and occupational therapy to help him recover.

However, since Jeffrey's insurance left him, a page has been created on the GoFundMe.com crowdfunding website to help raise $ 100,000 to cover costs and provide reliable transportation and medical supplies.

The page had reached $ 3,830 when WENN went to print.

