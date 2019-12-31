A massive wind turbine in New York City crashes down onto a car – CNN
%%
Recent Articles
Lady Gaga closes 2019 with the New Year's Eve jazz and piano show at the Las Vegas residence
Lady Gaga gave her fans an incredible year in 2019 when she continued her residency in Las Vegas at the Park Theater, where she...
Srebrenica: former Bosnian Serbian general accused of helping genocide | News
The war crimes prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina accused a former Bosnian Serbian army general of assisting the genocide by participating in the 1995...
Friends leaves Netflix tonight, how can fans see the beloved sitcom in 2020?
For all the friends For fans who have a binge planned in the near future, they should be ready to hand out some money...
Watch Millie Bobby Brown, 7, sing to someone like you from Adele
A lot can change in a decade. With the new year on the horizon, many celebrities are turning to social networks to share their...