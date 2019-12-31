A documentary series by Justin Bieber arrives on YouTube

Justin Bieber He is ready to give fans a complete glimpse of his life and career.

On Tuesday, December 31, YouTube Originals announced that they would join the 25-year-old pop singer for Bieber's first docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. I had recently joked on Instagram that a new "documentary series,quot; was being prepared, but offered no other details.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube and analyze in depth the rise of the star to fame. The docuseries, according to a press release, will serve as a return home for the "U Smile,quot; singer who was discovered on the global platform in 2007.

Bieber said about the docuseries: "When I was starting, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this trip. "

Justin Bieber: season It will be an original 10 episode documentary that will give fans a closer look at the creation of Bieber's album in four years.

It is safe to say that Docuseries will be a crude, powerful and intimate representation of Bieber's artistic process of creating new music and fans will also learn more about his motivation for the new album as told by those close to Bieber, his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and the artist himself.