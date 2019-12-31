A detailed 2019 box office summary

The year 2019 has been quite profitable. Taking advantage of the high nationalist sentiment, a lot of movies reaped huge profits. It started with all the guns on. Uri: The Surgical Strike, due to patriotic fervor, entered the club of Rs 200 million in January. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, launched shortly after, was involved in controversy but with 100 million ruptures. The much publicized Thackeray, released on the same date as Manikarnika, could only handle around 20 million rupees. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a hatke theme but limped to 20 million rupees. Gully Boy was the big winner of February, reaching Rs.140 million nationwide. "Apna time aayega,quot; surely sounded true for the team. Total Dhamaal approached the club of Rs 150 million despite the youth content. In March, Sonchiriya, an extraordinary film in terms of content, earned a wretched 6.60 million rupees. Kartik Aaryan proved to be lucky once again as his Luka Chuppi, launched the same day as Sonchiriya, won around Rs 100 million throughout the country. The revenge drama Badla earned around Rs 100 million. He was a great winner as he had a budget of around Rs 22 million. The big winner of March was also the Kesari war drama, earning 150 million rupees more. April had the controversial Romeo Akbar Walter, earning around Rs 40 million. Kalank, launched the same month, was a failure despite earning Rs 80 million, its high cost being an impediment. Student Of The Year 2, also a Dharma production, launched in May had a disappointing career, earning around Rs 70 million. The misogynist comedy, De De Pyar De, proved to be a winner for Ajay Devgn. Raked in 100 crore plus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to earn a lot, but he could only earn 20 million rupees more.

June began with an explosion with Bharat. Although it accumulated 200 million rupees, somewhere it lived up to expectations. Kabir Singh, released the same month, proved to be the greatest success of Shahid Kapoor's career with a sample of 250 million rupees more. The Super 30, launched in July, marked the great return of Hrithik Roshan with about 150 million rupees, while John Abraham's patriot Batla House, launched on August 15, earned around 90 million rupees. Patriotism once again. The educational drama Chhichhore began in September with 150 million rupees. Dream Girl, launched a week later, was another winner with around Rs 140 million. The war, launched on October 2, is the clear winner, approaching the club of more than 300 million rupees. Housefull 4, launched at the end of October, produced around 190 million rupees despite the stupid content. Bala, with around Rs 110 million, was the great booty of November, which made it the seventh consecutive hit by Ayushmann Khurrana. Mardaani 2, Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz surely ended the year on a high note.