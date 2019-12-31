A detailed 2019 box office summary

The year 2019 has been quite profitable. Taking advantage of the high nationalist sentiment, a lot of movies reaped huge profits. It started with all the guns on. Uri: The Surgical Strike, due to patriotic fervor, entered the club of Rs 200 million in January. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, launched shortly after, was involved in controversy but with 100 million ruptures. The much publicized Thackeray, released on the same date as Manikarnika, could only handle around 20 million rupees. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a hatke theme but limped to 20 million rupees. Gully Boy was the big winner of February, reaching Rs.140 million nationwide. "Apna time aayega,quot; surely sounded true for the team. Total Dhamaal approached the club of Rs 150 million despite the youth content. In March, Sonchiriya, an extraordinary film in terms of content, earned a wretched 6.60 million rupees. Kartik Aaryan proved to be lucky once again as his Luka Chuppi, launched the same day as Sonchiriya, won around Rs 100 million throughout the country. The revenge drama Badla earned around Rs 100 million. He was a great winner as he had a budget of around Rs 22 million. The big winner of March was also the Kesari war drama, earning 150 million rupees more. April had the controversial Romeo Akbar Walter, earning around Rs 40 million. Kalank, launched the same month, was a failure despite earning Rs 80 million, its high cost being an impediment. Student Of The Year 2, also a Dharma production, launched in May had a disappointing career, earning around Rs 70 million. The misogynist comedy, De De Pyar De, proved to be a winner for Ajay Devgn. Raked in 100 crore plus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to earn a lot, but he could only earn 20 million rupees more.
June began with an explosion with Bharat. Although it accumulated 200 million rupees, somewhere it lived up to expectations. Kabir Singh, released the same month, proved to be the greatest success of Shahid Kapoor's career with a sample of 250 million rupees more. The Super 30, launched in July, marked the great return of Hrithik Roshan with about 150 million rupees, while John Abraham's patriot Batla House, launched on August 15, earned around 90 million rupees. Patriotism once again. The educational drama Chhichhore began in September with 150 million rupees. Dream Girl, launched a week later, was another winner with around Rs 140 million. The war, launched on October 2, is the clear winner, approaching the club of more than 300 million rupees. Housefull 4, launched at the end of October, produced around 190 million rupees despite the stupid content. Bala, with around Rs 110 million, was the great booty of November, which made it the seventh consecutive hit by Ayushmann Khurrana. Mardaani 2, Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz surely ended the year on a high note.
January
The accidental prime minister
Release Date: January 11, 2019
Director: Vijay Ratnakar Gutte
Cast: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert,
Aahana Kumra
Box office collection: 22.65 cr
Uri: the surgical blow
Release Date: January 11, 2019
Director: Aditya Dhar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti
Kulhari, Mohit Raina
Box office collection: 245.36 cr
Thackeray
Release Date: January 25, 2019
Director: Abhijit Panse
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao
Box office collection: 18.9 cr
Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi
Release Date: January 25, 2019
Director: Kangana Ranaut, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande
Box office collection: 92.19 cr
February
Gully boy
Release Date: February 1, 2019
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi,
Vijay Verma
Box office collection: 140.25 cr
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar
Release Date: February 1, 2019
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Oberoi, Regina Cassandra
Box office collection: 20.28 cr
Total Dhamaal
Release Date: February 22, 2019
Director: Indra Kumar
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi,
Javed Jaffrey
Box office collection: 154.23 cr
March
Sonchiriya
Release Date: March 1, 2019
Director: Abhishek Chaubey
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey
Box office collection: 6.60 cr
Luka Chuppi
Release Date: March 1, 2019
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi
Box office collection: 94.75 cr
Badla
Release Date: March 8, 2019
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul
Box office collection: 103 cr
Kesari
Release Date: March 21, 2019
Director: Anurag Singh
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra
Box office collection: 154.41 cr
Junglee
Release Date: March 29, 2019
Director: Chuck Russell
Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat
Box office collection: 24.70 cr
April
Romeo Akbar Walter
Release Date: April 5, 2019
Director: Robbie Grewal
Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher
Box office collection: 38.83 cr
Tashkent archives
Release Date: April 12, 2019
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi
Box office collection: 17.21 cr
Kalank
Release Date: April 17, 2019
Director: Abhishek Varman
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu
Box office collection: 80.35 cr
May
Student of the year 2
Release Date: May 10, 2019
Director: Punit Malhotra
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal and Samir Soni
Box office collection: 69.11 cr
From Pyaar's
Release Date: May 17, 2019
Director: Akiv Ali
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh
Box office collection: 103.64 cr
June
Bharat
Release Date: June 5, 2019
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Kulkarni, Tabu
Box office collection: 211.07 cr
Kabir Singh
Release Date: June 21, 2019
Director: Sandeep Vanga.
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain,
Kamini Kaushal
Box office collection: 278.24 cr
Article 15
Release Date: June 28, 2019
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub
Box office collection: 65.45 cr
July
Super 30
Release Date: July 12, 2019
Director: Vikas Bahl.
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Shrivastava, Nandish Singh
Box office collection: 146.94 cr
Judgementall Hai Kya
Release Date: July 26, 2019
Director: Prakash Kovelamudi
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao
Box office collection: 33.11 cr
August
Jabariya Jodi
Release Date: August 9, 2019
Director: Prashant Singh
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Javed Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana
Box office collection: 16.33 cr
Mission Mangal
Release Date: August 15, 2019
Director: Jagan Shakti
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari
Box office collection: 202.98 cr
Batla house
Release Date: August 15, 2019
Director: Nikkhil Advani
Cast: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma
Box office collection: 87.22 cr
Saaho
Release Date: August 30, 2019
Director: Sujeeth.
Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar
Box office collection: 142.95 cr
September
Chhichhore
Release Date: September 6, 2019
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty
Box office collection: 153.09
Dream girl
Release Date: September 13, 2019
Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaj
Box office collection: 142.26 cr
Section 375
Release Date: September 13, 2019
Director: Ajay Bahl
Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Meera Chopra
Box office collection: 12.35 cr
The zoya factor
Release Date: September 20, 2019
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan
Box office collection: 3.12 cr
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Release Date: September 20, 2019
Director: Sunny Deol
Cast: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba
Box office collection: 7.95 cr
October
War
Release Date: October 2, 2019
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor
Box office collection: 317.67 cr
The sky is pink
Director: Shonali Bose
Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf
Release Date: October 11, 2019
Box office collection: 20.03 cr
Laal Kaptaan
Release Date: October 18, 2019
Director: Navdeep Singh
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal, Simone Singh, Sonakshi Sinha
Box office collection: 2.36 cr
Made in China
Release Date: October 25, 2019
Director: Mikhil Musale
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani
Box office collection: 9.63 cr
Saand Ki Aankh
Release Date: October 25, 2019
Director: Tushar Hiranandani
Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh
Box office collection: 23.14 cr
Housefull 4
Release Date: October 25, 2019
Director: Farhad Samji
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda
Box office collection: 193.22 cr
November
Ujda Chaman
Release Date: November 1, 2019
Director: Abhishek Pathak
Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma
Box office collection: 10.51 cr
Bullet
Release Date: November 8, 2019
Director: Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam
Box office collection: 111.88 cr
Motichoor Chaknachoor
Release Date: November 15, 2019
Director: Debamitra Biswal
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar
Box office collection: 2.05 cr
Marjaavaan
Release Date: November 15, 2019
Director: Milap Zaveri.
Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh
Box office collection: 42.92 cr
Pagalpanti
Release Date: November 22, 2019
Director: Anees Bazmee
Cast: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda
Box office collection: 28.15 cr
Command 3
Release Date: November 29, 2019
Director: Aditya Datt
Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah
Box office collection: 10.38 cr
December
Pati Patni Aur Woh
Release Date: December 6, 2019
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana
Box office collection: 63.9 cr
Panipat
Release Date: December 6, 2019
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon
Box office collection: 26,370 cr
Mardaani 2
Release Date: December 13
Director: Gupi Puthran
Cast: Rani Mukerji
Box office collection: 42.90 cr
Dabangg 3
Release Date: December 20
Director: Prabhudeva
Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar
Box office collection: 137.80 cr
Good newwz
Release Date: December 27
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani
Box office collection: 78.40 cr and counting
The top 10 national collectors
War – 317.67 cr
Kabir Singh – 278.24 cr
Uri The Surgical Strike – 245.36 cr
Bharat – 211.07 cr
Mission Mangal- 202.98 cr
Housefull: 4 – 193.22 cr
Total Dhamaal – 154.23 cr
Kesari -154.41 cr
Chhichhore -153.09 cr
Super 30 – 146.94 cr
Uri: the surgical blow
Cost: 25 cr
National income: 245.36 cr
Kabir Singh
Cost: 60 cr
Domestic earnings: 278.24 cr
Mission Mangal
Cost: 45 cr
Domestic earnings: 202.98 cr
Gully boy
Cost: 25 cr
Domestic earnings: 140.25 cr
Chhichhore
Cost: 62 cr
National earnings: 153.09 cr
