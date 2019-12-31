A couple unconsciously threw $ 20,000. The dump returned it.

LONDON – When a British couple left some boxes in a recycling and waste center after cleaning the house of a dead relative a few weeks ago, they left with no idea what they had really left behind.
Hidden inside one of the boxes was 15,000 pounds in cash, almost $ 20,000.
Fortunately for the couple, according to a statement issued by police on Friday, an employee with hawk and honest eyes at the waste center helped ensure that the money returned to them.
When the team at the recycling center, in Midsomer Norton, in the south west of England, suddenly found the inexplicable box filled with hundreds of £ 20 bills in a place where garden waste and broken furniture and electrical items They are the usual rate, they started calling. police.
Then, with the help of technology and a little ingenuity, they tracked down the couple who unknowingly had left the money behind, who turned out to live 27 miles away in the coastal city of Burnham-on-Sea.
First, staff members reviewed the CCTV images of the landfill until they saw a man in the chamber leaving the box behind.
After watching it on video returning to their car, the workers combined it with their license plate, which had been automatically scanned by cameras that track all vehicles entering the depot. And the police soon tracked the owner and the address of the car.
Without revealing exactly what had been discovered, Avon and Somerset police interviewed the couple at their home and at a police station until they felt satisfied that their account of the events aligned with the abandoned property in the center of recycling.
"No details of the discovery were revealed to the couple," said David Bowen, a police employee who worked on the case, in a statement on Monday, adding that once the couple was interviewed, "there was no doubt,quot; of that the money belonged to them A police spokeswoman said the couple was between 60 and 60 years old and did not want to be identified.
The family was "shocked,quot; and "horrified,quot; when they learned of the considerable amount of cash found among what they thought were worthless items, police said.
But the couple was not completely surprised: they told police that the dead relative had a habit of hiding money in the house.
As for the staff of the recycling center, although The Metropolitan Police says that anyone who finds valuable property should make "reasonable inquiries,quot; to find the owner, the workers in this case were praised for their actions and detective work that exceeded expectations.
"Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we could not have given it back, especially in time for Christmas," the police statement said.
Police said Monday that the couple had awarded a reward to the staff member who found the money, and that they could have been online to claim it if the owners had not been found within six weeks, but did not specify what it was. .
The local council responsible for the recycling center said Monday that the worker who had made the discovery was not available to speak with the media. Instead, the council said in a tweet, the employee was "having a well deserved Christmas vacation."