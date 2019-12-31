A couple unconsciously threw $ 20,000. The dump returned it.

LONDON – When a British couple left some boxes in a recycling and waste center after cleaning the house of a dead relative a few weeks ago, they left with no idea what they had really left behind.

Hidden inside one of the boxes was 15,000 pounds in cash, almost $ 20,000.

Fortunately for the couple, according to a statement issued by police on Friday, an employee with hawk and honest eyes at the waste center helped ensure that the money returned to them.

When the team at the recycling center, in Midsomer Norton, in the south west of England, suddenly found the inexplicable box filled with hundreds of £ 20 bills in a place where garden waste and broken furniture and electrical items They are the usual rate, they started calling. police.

Then, with the help of technology and a little ingenuity, they tracked down the couple who unknowingly had left the money behind, who turned out to live 27 miles away in the coastal city of Burnham-on-Sea.