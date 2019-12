North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is expected to deliver a significant political speech on New Year's Day where he can signal a change in his denuclearization policy after talks earlier this year with the US stalled , say geopolitical analysts.

Kim has given the United States until the end of the year to obtain concessions to ease the crippling sanctions.

North Korea has again tested short-range missiles.

Rob Mcbride of Al Jazeera reports from Seoul, South Korea.