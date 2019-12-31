50 pop culture events to get you excited in 2020

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

It's time to greet a new decade!

As the Christmas season approaches, we can't help but get excited about everything that comes with a new year.

There is already so much anticipation for this year's awards season, and we are eager to see some of our favorite stars take home the biggest Hollywood awards. If you like music more, maybe this holiday season brought you a couple of tickets to see your favorite musician on your next 2020 tour.

If you are an avid fan of pop culture or are simply ready for a bit of nostalgia, this year will also bring back some of the most iconic television programs: we have missed you Lizzie McGuire—For a much needed meeting.

It already seems the beginning of another 20 roaring!

But ‘until the clock strikes 12 o'clock, take a look at the 50 pop culture events that will make people talk throughout the year.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019114 / rs_1024x759-191204084452-1024-Married_at_First_Sight.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1053269″ alt=”Married at first sight”/>

Tawney holmes

Married at first sight Returns

January 1st: For the first time, Lifetime will follow 10 (!) People who decide to get Married at first sight. After eight weeks, the five couples will have to decide if they want to stay married or divorce. Spoiler alert: the Kinetic Content reality show has provided more than a few success stories.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018127 / rs_634x1024-180227064033-634.oprah.22718.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 890988″ alt=”Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time Premiere”/>

Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision Tour

January 4: Oprah Winfrey is traveling through the country and guiding the audience through a series of self-reflections, leading to a personal action plan 2020. Special guests like Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama will join and an inspiring speaker will energize the public with tools and knowledge to move towards your healthier and better life.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201509 / rs_634x1024-150109110726-634-31gden-globes-early-2000s.ls. 1915.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 537063″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Golden Globes”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

January 5: Although the iconic Hollywood couple broke up in the 90s, we just can't let them go! Both actors are nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes this year, so we can only keep our fingers crossed for a long-awaited meeting.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 535px,quot; data-width = "535,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019114 / rs_634x769-191204142317-enews.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1053461″ alt=”Lilliana Vázquez, Scott Tweedie”/>

Eric Liebowitz / E! Entertainment

ME! News Returns

January 6: After a movement from the west to the east coast, E! The news will return with new hosts Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. The new morning program will focus on pop culture, lifestyle and everything related to entertainment.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1080x1080-191218102424-1080-intimate-knowledge-mv-121819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057337″ alt=”Meghan King Edmonds, Brooke Burke, Intimate Knowledge”/>

iHeartRadio

Intimate knowledge Podcast debuts

January 6: iHeartRadio, which is number 1 for podcasts, opens its latest program entitled Intimate knowledge. With the participation of Brooke Burke, Royal Housewives of Orange CountyMeghan King Edmonds and Lila Darville, the podcast will explore sex, intimacy, relationships, marriage and much more.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 445px,quot; data-width = "445,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191014 / rs_634x925-191114083532-634-peter-weber-the-bachelor-ch-11419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1048838″ alt=”The single Peter Weber”/>

A B C

Peter Weber becomes The Bachelor

January 6: After facing an anguish that left the entire Bachelor Nation in shock, Peter is ready to find love again. The airline pilot will make his debut as the new Single and we can't wait for all the ups and downs to come.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217123121-1024-jane-nbc-ch-121719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057063″ alt=”Zoey's extraordinary playlist”/>

NBC

Zoey's extraordinary playlist Premieres

January 7th: In the new NBC program, Zoey Clarke, played by Jane Levy, begins to listen to the wishes of those around her through songs. Protagonist Perfect tone& # 39; s Skylar Astin and JoyAlex Newell, the show will surely be the next musical success.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / rs_634x1024-191212115917-rs_634x1024-191124170813-1080-Selena_Gomez-AMAS.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055820″ alt=”Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2019 “/>

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez's new album

January 10 The beloved pop star will release her latest album titled Rare. In the weeks leading up to the big reveal, Selena released two singles, including "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Look At Her Now," which performed at the 2019 American Music Awards.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x1024-191220212823-634-tan-france-mv-122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058046″ alt=”Tan France”/>

Eyebuydirect

Tan France's collaboration with EyeBuyDirect

January 13th: Celebrity stylist and Weird eye The star Tan France will collaborate with EyeBuyDirect in a collection of glasses focused on stimulating messages of inclusion. Tan's collaboration also encourages shoppers to embrace their originality and express themselves with complementary glasses.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019611 / rs_634x1024-190711041946-634-Taylor-Swift-Amazon-Prime-Concert-NYC-LT-071119-shutterstock_editorial_10332056aa_huge.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & 90 data-id = "1017702″ alt=”Taylor Swift, Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert”/>

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Taylor Swift: Miss American Premieres

January 23: 2019 came with many ups and downs for the "Lover,quot; singer, but 2020 looks epic! Taylor's first documentary, which will be premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before coming to Netflix, will show how it has changed not only as an interpreter, but also as a woman. And no … we can't calm down!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019726 / rs_634x1024-190826105050-634-Billie-Eilish-LT-082619-shutterstock_editorial_10371780i_huge.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 10266″ alt=”Billie eilish”/>

Richard Nicholson / Shutterstock

Billie Eilish in the Grammys

26 of January: The 17-year-old singer got a whopping six nominees for the biggest music night. We are definitely supporting the singer of the "bad boy,quot; to take home one (or more!) Of the coveted trophies.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191013 / rs_634x1024-191113145004-634-2019-CMA-country-music-awards-red-carpet-fashion.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1048509″ alt=”Ryan Hurd, CMA Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

John Shearer / WireImage

Ryan Hurd main tour

January 30th: Before he officially becomes a father with his wife Maren Morris, the country singer "To a T,quot; will start his headliner Platonic excursion. Bring your cowboy hats and boots for a good night of music.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018725 / rs_634x793-180825115155-634-luann-de-lesseps-cabaret-082418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 934888″ alt=”Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret”/>

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Luann de Lesseps's new song

January 2020: The true housewives of New York star will release a song called "Viva La Diva,quot; to kick off her new cabaret show F, marry kill. "It's an amazing song," Luann joked Persons. "It's totally different from everything I've done before, but it's still very me. I can't wait for people to hear it."

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191126 / rs_1024x759-191226121234-1024-bts-mv-122619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058593″ alt=”BTS, ROW “/>

ROW

New BTS campaign

January 2020: The global superstars will appear in a FILA advertising campaign, which will be launched in early 2020. "We decided to offer a surprise preview of the campaign,
In an effort to express our gratitude for the support, "a FILA spokesperson shared with E! News." With an undeniable synergy between FILA and BTS and the positive comments we have received from consumers, we hope to share more in the future. year."

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "614,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / rs_1024x699-191212104434-1024-top-chef-all-stars-121219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055783″ alt=”Top Chef All Stars”/>

Bravo

Top Chef All Stars Premieres

March, 19: Your favorite chefs from previous years, including Jennifer Carroll and Brian Malarkey, will compete again in a special season. In addition, Bravo is partnering with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first Bravo & # 39; s Top Chef Food & Wine festival from March 19 to 20.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019826 / rs_1024x759-190926130608-1024 — 2-Split-JLO-shakira-performance-me-92619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1035874″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Shakira”/>

George Pimentel / Getty Images for TIFF; Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

Super Bowl halftime show

February 2: The 2020 NFL Super Bowl will have to do with women's power! The famous singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage during the Pepsi halftime show and we are eager to see what this power duo brings to the house.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019124 / rs_1024x759-190224171305-1024-2maya-rudolph-tina-fey-amy-poehler-oscars-2019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "984336″ alt=”Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Oscar 2019, Academy Awards 2019, Show”/>

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Oscars 2020

February 9: After a 2019 Oscar without a host amid Kevin Hart's controversy, we can't wait to see what this year's show holds for us. And although the nominations have not yet been revealed, it is hard not to be excited for the biggest show of Hollywood awards of the year.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017526 / rs_634x1024-170626101839-rs_634x1024-170202075650-634.Chance-The-Rapper-JR-020217.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 824402″ alt=”Possibility of the rapper”/>

Burak Cingi / Redferns

2020 NBA All-Star Game

February 16th: Chicago Chance natives The Rapper and Common will lead musical performances in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. As for the basketball game, it will reach fans in more than 200 countries.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018919 / rs_634x1024-181019185211-634.nick-jonas.ct.101918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 949622″ alt=”Nick Jonas”/>

MediaPunch / REX / Shutterstock

Nick Jonas joins The voice

February 24th: Although we will definitely miss fellow coach Gwen Stefani, we are eager to see Nick in the big red chair for the successful NBC program.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "572,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191119 / rs_1024x651-191219221222-1024-dwayne-johnson-mv-121919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057771″ alt=”Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson, Pop Culture Events 2020″/>

Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson & # 39; s Tequila

March 2020: It is almost here! The Rock will launch its long-awaited new tequila, Teremana. "Our goal is to create a tequila that has the best quality and flavor, but is done in the right way, by hand," the actor previously joked on Instagram.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 522px,quot; data-width = "522,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x788-191220044115-634-Carrie-Underwood-Book-LT-122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057782″ alt=”Carrie Underwood, find your way”/>

Carrie Underwood's new book

March 3rd: The American idol The next book of the winner will share secrets to adapt the diet and exercise to a full routine. Find your way It is also packed with meal plans, recipes, weekly exercise programs and guidelines for keeping a weekly food and exercise journal. It also introduces readers to the Fit52 training characteristic of Carrie.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 428px,quot; data-width = "428,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x962-191220044141-634-Jonas-Brothers-Book-LT-122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057783″ alt=”Jonas Brothers, Blood”/>

Jonas Brothers publish a report

March 17: Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are ready to tell their story in BLOOD, a memory that details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, since the creation of the band, the phenomenal rise to stardom, separates at the height of its fame and now reunification.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201589 / rs_634x951-150909120635-634-supernatural-poster.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 636530″ alt=”Supernatural Poster”/>

CW

SupernaturalFinal season

March 18th: After 14 seasons of following the Winchester brothers through their fantastic lives, the beloved science fiction show will come to an end. The series will end its 15th season with more than 320 episodes of mystery, action and terrors beyond this world.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018713 / rs_1024x683-180813090653-1024.mulan.81318.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 932043″ alt=”Mulan, Yifei Liu”/>

Stephen Tilley / Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Live action Mulan

March 27th: Fans have been waiting for years to see this classic Disney movie come alive. Liu Yifei will lead the live adaptation as Mulan, and we are eager to see the brave warrior return to the big screen.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191030 / rs_1024x759-191130143838-1024.pussycat-dolls.ct.113019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1052459″ alt=”Pussycat Dolls, The X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger”/>

Dymond / Thames / Syco / Shutterstock

Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour

5th of April: After an iconic X Factor Apparently, The Pussycat Dolls announced the first dates of his reunion tour in the United Kingdom. The girl group will arrive in the cities from Dublin to London and we can't wait to see what they will do now that they are all adults!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191119 / rs_1024x759-191219221054-1024-wendys-mv-121919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057770″ alt=”Wendy & # 39; s, pop culture events in 2020″/>

Wendy & # 39; s

Wendy's breakfast

Spring 2020: Wendy & # 39; s promises to offer a better and bolder breakfast across the country. The menu features exclusive items that take the best of Wendy & # 39; s and deliver them creatively to fans for breakfast. Exclusive items include the Baconator Breakfast, Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Seasoned Potatoes.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "422,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1024x481-191218124101-1024-planet-hollywood-mv-121819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057385″ alt=”Planet Hollywood Cancun”/>

Planet Hollywood Cancun

Planet Hollywood Cancun opens

Spring 2020: I want to escape? Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will open its doors and offer guests of all ages an exclusive and unforgettable all-inclusive vacation.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 813px,quot; data-width = "813,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019315 / rs_1024x819-190415071100-Cardi-Offset-Coachella.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 997269″ alt=”Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019″/>

BFA

Coachella 2020

April 10-12: Although there is still no list for the iconic music festival, we know this year will be good! Between fashion, star-filled parties and epic musical guests, there is something for everyone in the desert.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018314 / rs_634x1024-180414145353-634.harry-styles.ct.041418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 902526″ alt=”Harry Styles”/>

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Harry Styles begins his tour

April 15: Harry will perform in cities around the world in support of his new album. Thin line. We are eager to see the former One Direction singer return to the stage!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018814 / rs_1024x759-180914134812-1024-thomas-rhett-mv-91418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 940077″ alt=”Thomas Rhett, life changes tour “/>

Josh Gilligan / @ joshgilligan

Stagecoach 2020

April 24-26: The country music festival will return better than ever with leading artists such as Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church. Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for the launch of the year!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 634px,quot; data-width = "634,quot; data-height = "562,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_634x562-191218161016-634-nostalgia-con-mv-121619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057474″ alt=”Nostalgia With Miami”/>

NostalgiaCon

Nostalgia With Miami

April 25th: Who is ready to go back in time? The weekend event will feature musical events, meetings of movies and television shows, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive products, panels, cosplay, arcade games, classic cars of the 80s and other surprises.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1024x759-191218115758-1024-Earth-Wind-Fire.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057359″ alt=”Earth Wind and Fire, events of pop culture 2020″/>

Michele Eve Sandberg / Shutterstock

Earth, Wind and Fire Residence Vegas

May 6th: The iconic group behind classic hits like "September,quot; and "Shining Star,quot; will present a series of shows in Las Vegas at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x1024-191220120917-634-justin-bieber.cl.122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057904″ alt=”Justin Bieber “/>

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / Redferns

Justin Bieber launches tour

may 14: Get ready Beliebers! The "Baby,quot; singer is hitting the road once again for a massive stadium tour that includes stops at Soldier Field, Rose Bowl and MetLife Stadium. Buy your tickets before it's too late!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 438px,quot; data-width = "438,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201834 / rs_634x939-180404133444-634-scarlett-johansson-infinity-war-poster-040418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 900384″ alt=”Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, Avengers: Infinity War, Poster”/>

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Black widowSolo movie

May 1: The first trailer of Black widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, was released at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego and D23. This movie will be the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will return all the action to the big screen.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 455px,quot; data-width = "455,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018415 / rs_634x905-180515113943-634.wonder-woman.51518.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 910106″ alt=”Wonder Woman”/>

Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman: 1984 Hits Theaters

5th June: Gal Gadot will return to the big screen in the second Wonder Woman movie. With the new antagonist Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, we can expect to see a lot of action and even more feminine power.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 440px,quot; data-width = "440,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018431 / rs_634x936-180531053119-634.tom-cruise.53118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 914022″ alt=”Tom Cruise, Top Gun”/>

Paramount pictures

Top Gun: Maverick Hits Theaters

June 25th: The expected sequel to the iconic Top gun It is finally close. After more than three decades since the premiere of the original film, Maverick will be the mentor of a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots. UU.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 487px,quot; data-width = "487,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / cr_634x846-191212125744-634-in-the-heights-CE-121219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055837″ alt=”In the movie heights”/>

IMDB

In the heights Hits Theaters

June 26th: Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical will arrive on the big screen just in time for summer vacations. With a cast full of stars, including Anthony Ramos and singer Leslie Grace, any music lover will be standing and dancing.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191121 / rs_1024x683-191221144126-1024-legoland-new-york-mv-122119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058093″ alt=”Legoland New York”/>

Legoland New York

Legoland opens New York

July 4th: LEGOLAND New York Resort will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park that Merlin Entertainments has built with more than 50 attractions, shows and attractions on seven themed "lands,quot; on 150 acres.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1024x759-191218124835-1024-def-leppard-mv-121619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057388″ alt=”The stadium tour “/>

The stadium tour

The stadium tour begins

July 7: Who is ready to rock? The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poision and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will arrive in select cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "621,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016710 / rs_1024x707-160810083737-1024.gymnastics-gold.cm.81016.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 741438″ alt=”Alexandra Raisman, Madison Kocian, Lauren Hernández, Gabrielle Douglas, Simone Biles, Rio 2016 Olympic Games”/>

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

2020 Olympics

July 24: The Olympic Games will return this summer and will head to Tokyo, Japan. We are eager to see some of our favorite athletes compete in swimming, diving, gymnastics and more summer sports.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201631 / rs_1024x759-160401075806-1024.the-people-v-oj-simpson-3.ch.040116.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "705800″ alt=”Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson, American Crime Story, TV Transformations”/>

FX

Impeachment: American Crime Story Premieres

September 27th: After the successful seasons of the anthology series, Ryan Murphy has a third in the works. This next saga will focus on the scandal of the Clinton presidency and will star Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 432px,quot; data-width = "432,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019310 / rs_634x953-190410070947-634-chip-jo-ch-041019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 996003″ alt=”Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines”/>

Discovery

The new Chip and Joanna Gaines network

October 2020: We can never get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines! the Upper fixer couple is launching Magnolia Network, which will introduce new programs such as House on the road for lifestyle lovers across the country.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201998 / rs_634x951-191008161503-634-Stassi_Schroeder_Engagement-cm.10819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1038788″ alt=”Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Engagement Photos”/>

Ian Maddox

Stassi Schroeder's wedding

October: After committing last summer, the Vanderpump Rules Star is on top of wedding planning! We are eager to see how the ceremony takes place for the happy couple!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016109 / rs_634x1024-161109044258-634.Donald-Trump-Election-Day-JR-110916.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 764739″ alt=”Donald Trump, election day”/>

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The presidential election

November 3: This next election is one that the entire world will be watching, and we can guarantee that there will be many good Saturday night live content in the weeks and months prior to the day. Don't forget to shake the vote!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201994 / rs_634x1024-191004103638-634×1024-westsidestory-gj-10-4-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037990″ alt=”West side story “/>

RAMONA ROSALES, 2019 Twentieth Century Fox

West side story Redo

Dec. 18: Another highly anticipated reboot of movies and musicals will arrive on the big screen just in time for the holidays. The story of Tony and Maria, two lovers crossed in New York in the 1950s, will unfold with an exciting cast that includes Ansel Elgort, the original cast member Rita Moreno and the newcomer Rachel Zegler.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/20191020/rs_1080x1350-191120091933-1080.hilary-duff-adam-lamberg-lizzie-reunion-tb-112019.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data- id = "1050335″ alt=”Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Instagram”/>

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Lizzie McGuire Reiniciar

TBD: Aunque no llegó a tiempo para el gran lanzamiento de Disney + en 2019, nos está dando algo que realmente esperamos en 2020. Estamos ansiosos por ver de qué están hechos nuestros sueños y echar un vistazo a la vida de la icónica Lizzie McGuire de Disney. interpretado por Hilary Duff.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/20191025/rs_634x1024-191125124912-634-hoda-kotb-mv-112519.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1051665″ alt=”Hoda Kotb”/>

Nathan Congleton / NBC TODAY

La boda de Hoda Kotb

TBD: the Today ¡co-presentador se comprometió a fines de noviembre y la planificación de la boda ya está en marcha! Una mañana, Hoda reveló que le gustaría llegar más temprano que tarde. Estamos ansiosos por escuchar sobre la adorable ceremonia, incluidas sus dos hijas Haley Joy y Hope Catherine.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019931/rs_1024x759-191031075642-1024-Dua-Lipa-LT-103119-GettyImages-1180519933.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1044371″ alt=”Dua Lipa”/>

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images para The New Yorker

Nuevo álbum de Dua Lipa

TBD: El nuevo álbum del cantante "Don,amp;#39;t Start Now,quot; Nostalgia futura saldrá pronto. No podemos esperar más canciones para bailar, especialmente cuando salga a la carretera a principios del próximo año.

So, anybody else really excited for what,amp;#39;s to come? Pop culture fans: We have a lot to look forward to!

Recent Articles

Protesters chanting ‘Death to America’ break into U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad

Uncategorized Matilda Coleman - 0
President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating an attack on the embassy. Iraqi security forces later intervened and set up a barricade, but protesters threw gasoline bombs into the compound. The Kataib Hezbollah militia vowed to force the embassy to shut dow…
Read more

Australia fires: Military to be deployed to help rescue effort

Uncategorized Matilda Coleman - 0
Media captionFirefighter in New South Wales sheltered in their truck as it was overrun by flames Australian military aircraft and vessels will be deployed to help emergency services in the fire-ravaged states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria. Thousands…
Read more

Source –

Uncategorized Isaac Novak - 0
FRISCO, Texas -- While the Washington Redskins appeared to be closing in on a new coach and the New York Giants opted to move on from their coach, Jason Garrett remains the Dallas Cowboys' coach -- at least for now. Garrett met with Jerry Jones after the coa…
Read more

Michael Silver on Ron Rivera and the Redskins: “The Ron Rivera deal is done”

Uncategorized Lisa Witt - 0
UPDATE: Michael Silver is reporting that the deal is done and Ron Rivera has been hired as the new coach. The Ron Rivera deal is done. He has reached an agreement to become the new coach of the Redskins, according to a source familiar with negotiations. @Aro…
Read more

Behind-the-scenes report sheds light on Ukraine aid freeze at center of Trump’s impeachment

Uncategorized Admin0 - 0
John Bolton, national security adviser, from left, Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, and Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, listen as U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, speaks to members of the media in the Oval Office of the White …
Read more
©