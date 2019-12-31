50 pop culture events to get you excited in 2020

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
It's time to greet a new decade!
As the Christmas season approaches, we can't help but get excited about everything that comes with a new year.
There is already so much anticipation for this year's awards season, and we are eager to see some of our favorite stars take home the biggest Hollywood awards. If you like music more, maybe this holiday season brought you a couple of tickets to see your favorite musician on your next 2020 tour.
If you are an avid fan of pop culture or are simply ready for a bit of nostalgia, this year will also bring back some of the most iconic television programs: we have missed you Lizzie McGuire—For a much needed meeting.
It already seems the beginning of another 20 roaring!
But ‘until the clock strikes 12 o'clock, take a look at the 50 pop culture events that will make people talk throughout the year.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019114 / rs_1024x759-191204084452-1024-Married_at_First_Sight.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1053269″ alt=”Married at first sight”/>
Tawney holmes
Married at first sight Returns
January 1st: For the first time, Lifetime will follow 10 (!) People who decide to get Married at first sight. After eight weeks, the five couples will have to decide if they want to stay married or divorce. Spoiler alert: the Kinetic Content reality show has provided more than a few success stories.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018127 / rs_634x1024-180227064033-634.oprah.22718.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 890988″ alt=”Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time Premiere”/>
Alex J. Berliner / ABImages
Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision Tour
January 4: Oprah Winfrey is traveling through the country and guiding the audience through a series of self-reflections, leading to a personal action plan 2020. Special guests like Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama will join and an inspiring speaker will energize the public with tools and knowledge to move towards your healthier and better life.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201509 / rs_634x1024-150109110726-634-31gden-globes-early-2000s.ls. 1915.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 537063″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Golden Globes”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
The meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
January 5: Although the iconic Hollywood couple broke up in the 90s, we just can't let them go! Both actors are nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes this year, so we can only keep our fingers crossed for a long-awaited meeting.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 535px,quot; data-width = "535,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019114 / rs_634x769-191204142317-enews.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1053461″ alt=”Lilliana Vázquez, Scott Tweedie”/>
Eric Liebowitz / E! Entertainment
ME! News Returns
January 6: After a movement from the west to the east coast, E! The news will return with new hosts Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. The new morning program will focus on pop culture, lifestyle and everything related to entertainment.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1080x1080-191218102424-1080-intimate-knowledge-mv-121819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057337″ alt=”Meghan King Edmonds, Brooke Burke, Intimate Knowledge”/>
iHeartRadio
Intimate knowledge Podcast debuts
January 6: iHeartRadio, which is number 1 for podcasts, opens its latest program entitled Intimate knowledge. With the participation of Brooke Burke, Royal Housewives of Orange CountyMeghan King Edmonds and Lila Darville, the podcast will explore sex, intimacy, relationships, marriage and much more.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 445px,quot; data-width = "445,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191014 / rs_634x925-191114083532-634-peter-weber-the-bachelor-ch-11419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1048838″ alt=”The single Peter Weber”/>
A B C
Peter Weber becomes The Bachelor
January 6: After facing an anguish that left the entire Bachelor Nation in shock, Peter is ready to find love again. The airline pilot will make his debut as the new Single and we can't wait for all the ups and downs to come.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217123121-1024-jane-nbc-ch-121719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057063″ alt=”Zoey's extraordinary playlist”/>
NBC
Zoey's extraordinary playlist Premieres
January 7th: In the new NBC program, Zoey Clarke, played by Jane Levy, begins to listen to the wishes of those around her through songs. Protagonist Perfect tone& # 39; s Skylar Astin and JoyAlex Newell, the show will surely be the next musical success.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / rs_634x1024-191212115917-rs_634x1024-191124170813-1080-Selena_Gomez-AMAS.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055820″ alt=”Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2019 “/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp
Selena Gomez's new album
January 10 The beloved pop star will release her latest album titled Rare. In the weeks leading up to the big reveal, Selena released two singles, including "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Look At Her Now," which performed at the 2019 American Music Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x1024-191220212823-634-tan-france-mv-122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058046″ alt=”Tan France”/>
Eyebuydirect
Tan France's collaboration with EyeBuyDirect
January 13th: Celebrity stylist and Weird eye The star Tan France will collaborate with EyeBuyDirect in a collection of glasses focused on stimulating messages of inclusion. Tan's collaboration also encourages shoppers to embrace their originality and express themselves with complementary glasses.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019611 / rs_634x1024-190711041946-634-Taylor-Swift-Amazon-Prime-Concert-NYC-LT-071119-shutterstock_editorial_10332056aa_huge.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & 90 data-id = "1017702″ alt=”Taylor Swift, Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert”/>
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Taylor Swift: Miss American Premieres
January 23: 2019 came with many ups and downs for the "Lover,quot; singer, but 2020 looks epic! Taylor's first documentary, which will be premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before coming to Netflix, will show how it has changed not only as an interpreter, but also as a woman. And no … we can't calm down!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019726 / rs_634x1024-190826105050-634-Billie-Eilish-LT-082619-shutterstock_editorial_10371780i_huge.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 10266″ alt=”Billie eilish”/>
Richard Nicholson / Shutterstock
Billie Eilish in the Grammys
26 of January: The 17-year-old singer got a whopping six nominees for the biggest music night. We are definitely supporting the singer of the "bad boy,quot; to take home one (or more!) Of the coveted trophies.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191013 / rs_634x1024-191113145004-634-2019-CMA-country-music-awards-red-carpet-fashion.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1048509″ alt=”Ryan Hurd, CMA Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Shearer / WireImage
Ryan Hurd main tour
January 30th: Before he officially becomes a father with his wife Maren Morris, the country singer "To a T,quot; will start his headliner Platonic excursion. Bring your cowboy hats and boots for a good night of music.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018725 / rs_634x793-180825115155-634-luann-de-lesseps-cabaret-082418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 934888″ alt=”Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret”/>
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Luann de Lesseps's new song
January 2020: The true housewives of New York star will release a song called "Viva La Diva,quot; to kick off her new cabaret show F, marry kill. "It's an amazing song," Luann joked Persons. "It's totally different from everything I've done before, but it's still very me. I can't wait for people to hear it."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191126 / rs_1024x759-191226121234-1024-bts-mv-122619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058593″ alt=”BTS, ROW “/>
ROW
New BTS campaign
January 2020: The global superstars will appear in a FILA advertising campaign, which will be launched in early 2020. "We decided to offer a surprise preview of the campaign,
In an effort to express our gratitude for the support, "a FILA spokesperson shared with E! News." With an undeniable synergy between FILA and BTS and the positive comments we have received from consumers, we hope to share more in the future. year."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "614,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / rs_1024x699-191212104434-1024-top-chef-all-stars-121219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055783″ alt=”Top Chef All Stars”/>
Bravo
Top Chef All Stars Premieres
March, 19: Your favorite chefs from previous years, including Jennifer Carroll and Brian Malarkey, will compete again in a special season. In addition, Bravo is partnering with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first Bravo & # 39; s Top Chef Food & Wine festival from March 19 to 20.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019826 / rs_1024x759-190926130608-1024 — 2-Split-JLO-shakira-performance-me-92619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1035874″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Shakira”/>
George Pimentel / Getty Images for TIFF; Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Super Bowl halftime show
February 2: The 2020 NFL Super Bowl will have to do with women's power! The famous singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage during the Pepsi halftime show and we are eager to see what this power duo brings to the house.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019124 / rs_1024x759-190224171305-1024-2maya-rudolph-tina-fey-amy-poehler-oscars-2019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "984336″ alt=”Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Oscar 2019, Academy Awards 2019, Show”/>
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Oscars 2020
February 9: After a 2019 Oscar without a host amid Kevin Hart's controversy, we can't wait to see what this year's show holds for us. And although the nominations have not yet been revealed, it is hard not to be excited for the biggest show of Hollywood awards of the year.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017526 / rs_634x1024-170626101839-rs_634x1024-170202075650-634.Chance-The-Rapper-JR-020217.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 824402″ alt=”Possibility of the rapper”/>
Burak Cingi / Redferns
2020 NBA All-Star Game
February 16th: Chicago Chance natives The Rapper and Common will lead musical performances in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. As for the basketball game, it will reach fans in more than 200 countries.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018919 / rs_634x1024-181019185211-634.nick-jonas.ct.101918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 949622″ alt=”Nick Jonas”/>
MediaPunch / REX / Shutterstock
Nick Jonas joins The voice
February 24th: Although we will definitely miss fellow coach Gwen Stefani, we are eager to see Nick in the big red chair for the successful NBC program.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "572,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191119 / rs_1024x651-191219221222-1024-dwayne-johnson-mv-121919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057771″ alt=”Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson, Pop Culture Events 2020″/>
Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson & # 39; s Tequila
March 2020: It is almost here! The Rock will launch its long-awaited new tequila, Teremana. "Our goal is to create a tequila that has the best quality and flavor, but is done in the right way, by hand," the actor previously joked on Instagram.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 522px,quot; data-width = "522,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x788-191220044115-634-Carrie-Underwood-Book-LT-122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057782″ alt=”Carrie Underwood, find your way”/>
Carrie Underwood's new book
March 3rd: The American idol The next book of the winner will share secrets to adapt the diet and exercise to a full routine. Find your way It is also packed with meal plans, recipes, weekly exercise programs and guidelines for keeping a weekly food and exercise journal. It also introduces readers to the Fit52 training characteristic of Carrie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 428px,quot; data-width = "428,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x962-191220044141-634-Jonas-Brothers-Book-LT-122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057783″ alt=”Jonas Brothers, Blood”/>
Jonas Brothers publish a report
March 17: Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are ready to tell their story in BLOOD, a memory that details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, since the creation of the band, the phenomenal rise to stardom, separates at the height of its fame and now reunification.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201589 / rs_634x951-150909120635-634-supernatural-poster.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 636530″ alt=”Supernatural Poster”/>
CW
SupernaturalFinal season
March 18th: After 14 seasons of following the Winchester brothers through their fantastic lives, the beloved science fiction show will come to an end. The series will end its 15th season with more than 320 episodes of mystery, action and terrors beyond this world.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018713 / rs_1024x683-180813090653-1024.mulan.81318.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 932043″ alt=”Mulan, Yifei Liu”/>
Stephen Tilley / Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Live action Mulan
March 27th: Fans have been waiting for years to see this classic Disney movie come alive. Liu Yifei will lead the live adaptation as Mulan, and we are eager to see the brave warrior return to the big screen.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191030 / rs_1024x759-191130143838-1024.pussycat-dolls.ct.113019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1052459″ alt=”Pussycat Dolls, The X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger”/>
Dymond / Thames / Syco / Shutterstock
Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour
5th of April: After an iconic X Factor Apparently, The Pussycat Dolls announced the first dates of his reunion tour in the United Kingdom. The girl group will arrive in the cities from Dublin to London and we can't wait to see what they will do now that they are all adults!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191119 / rs_1024x759-191219221054-1024-wendys-mv-121919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057770″ alt=”Wendy & # 39; s, pop culture events in 2020″/>
Wendy & # 39; s
Wendy's breakfast
Spring 2020: Wendy & # 39; s promises to offer a better and bolder breakfast across the country. The menu features exclusive items that take the best of Wendy & # 39; s and deliver them creatively to fans for breakfast. Exclusive items include the Baconator Breakfast, Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Seasoned Potatoes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "422,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1024x481-191218124101-1024-planet-hollywood-mv-121819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057385″ alt=”Planet Hollywood Cancun”/>
Planet Hollywood Cancun
Planet Hollywood Cancun opens
Spring 2020: I want to escape? Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will open its doors and offer guests of all ages an exclusive and unforgettable all-inclusive vacation.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 813px,quot; data-width = "813,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019315 / rs_1024x819-190415071100-Cardi-Offset-Coachella.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 997269″ alt=”Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019″/>
BFA
Coachella 2020
April 10-12: Although there is still no list for the iconic music festival, we know this year will be good! Between fashion, star-filled parties and epic musical guests, there is something for everyone in the desert.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018314 / rs_634x1024-180414145353-634.harry-styles.ct.041418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 902526″ alt=”Harry Styles”/>
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Harry Styles begins his tour
April 15: Harry will perform in cities around the world in support of his new album. Thin line. We are eager to see the former One Direction singer return to the stage!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018814 / rs_1024x759-180914134812-1024-thomas-rhett-mv-91418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 940077″ alt=”Thomas Rhett, life changes tour “/>
Josh Gilligan / @ joshgilligan
Stagecoach 2020
April 24-26: The country music festival will return better than ever with leading artists such as Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church. Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for the launch of the year!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 634px,quot; data-width = "634,quot; data-height = "562,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_634x562-191218161016-634-nostalgia-con-mv-121619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057474″ alt=”Nostalgia With Miami”/>
NostalgiaCon
Nostalgia With Miami
April 25th: Who is ready to go back in time? The weekend event will feature musical events, meetings of movies and television shows, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive products, panels, cosplay, arcade games, classic cars of the 80s and other surprises.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1024x759-191218115758-1024-Earth-Wind-Fire.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057359″ alt=”Earth Wind and Fire, events of pop culture 2020″/>
Michele Eve Sandberg / Shutterstock
Earth, Wind and Fire Residence Vegas
May 6th: The iconic group behind classic hits like "September,quot; and "Shining Star,quot; will present a series of shows in Las Vegas at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x1024-191220120917-634-justin-bieber.cl.122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057904″ alt=”Justin Bieber “/>
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / Redferns
Justin Bieber launches tour
may 14: Get ready Beliebers! The "Baby,quot; singer is hitting the road once again for a massive stadium tour that includes stops at Soldier Field, Rose Bowl and MetLife Stadium. Buy your tickets before it's too late!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 438px,quot; data-width = "438,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201834 / rs_634x939-180404133444-634-scarlett-johansson-infinity-war-poster-040418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 900384″ alt=”Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, Avengers: Infinity War, Poster”/>
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Black widowSolo movie
May 1: The first trailer of Black widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, was released at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego and D23. This movie will be the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will return all the action to the big screen.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 455px,quot; data-width = "455,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018415 / rs_634x905-180515113943-634.wonder-woman.51518.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 910106″ alt=”Wonder Woman”/>
Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman: 1984 Hits Theaters
5th June: Gal Gadot will return to the big screen in the second Wonder Woman movie. With the new antagonist Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, we can expect to see a lot of action and even more feminine power.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 440px,quot; data-width = "440,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018431 / rs_634x936-180531053119-634.tom-cruise.53118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 914022″ alt=”Tom Cruise, Top Gun”/>
Paramount pictures
Top Gun: Maverick Hits Theaters
June 25th: The expected sequel to the iconic Top gun It is finally close. After more than three decades since the premiere of the original film, Maverick will be the mentor of a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots. UU.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 487px,quot; data-width = "487,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / cr_634x846-191212125744-634-in-the-heights-CE-121219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055837″ alt=”In the movie heights”/>
IMDB
In the heights Hits Theaters
June 26th: Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical will arrive on the big screen just in time for summer vacations. With a cast full of stars, including Anthony Ramos and singer Leslie Grace, any music lover will be standing and dancing.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191121 / rs_1024x683-191221144126-1024-legoland-new-york-mv-122119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058093″ alt=”Legoland New York”/>
Legoland New York
Legoland opens New York
July 4th: LEGOLAND New York Resort will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park that Merlin Entertainments has built with more than 50 attractions, shows and attractions on seven themed "lands,quot; on 150 acres.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191118 / rs_1024x759-191218124835-1024-def-leppard-mv-121619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057388″ alt=”The stadium tour “/>
The stadium tour
The stadium tour begins
July 7: Who is ready to rock? The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poision and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will arrive in select cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "621,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016710 / rs_1024x707-160810083737-1024.gymnastics-gold.cm.81016.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 741438″ alt=”Alexandra Raisman, Madison Kocian, Lauren Hernández, Gabrielle Douglas, Simone Biles, Rio 2016 Olympic Games”/>
Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
2020 Olympics
July 24: The Olympic Games will return this summer and will head to Tokyo, Japan. We are eager to see some of our favorite athletes compete in swimming, diving, gymnastics and more summer sports.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201631 / rs_1024x759-160401075806-1024.the-people-v-oj-simpson-3.ch.040116.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "705800″ alt=”Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson, American Crime Story, TV Transformations”/>
FX
Impeachment: American Crime Story Premieres
September 27th: After the successful seasons of the anthology series, Ryan Murphy has a third in the works. This next saga will focus on the scandal of the Clinton presidency and will star Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 432px,quot; data-width = "432,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019310 / rs_634x953-190410070947-634-chip-jo-ch-041019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 996003″ alt=”Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines”/>
Discovery
The new Chip and Joanna Gaines network
October 2020: We can never get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines! the Upper fixer couple is launching Magnolia Network, which will introduce new programs such as House on the road for lifestyle lovers across the country.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201998 / rs_634x951-191008161503-634-Stassi_Schroeder_Engagement-cm.10819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1038788″ alt=”Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Engagement Photos”/>
Ian Maddox
Stassi Schroeder's wedding
October: After committing last summer, the Vanderpump Rules Star is on top of wedding planning! We are eager to see how the ceremony takes place for the happy couple!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016109 / rs_634x1024-161109044258-634.Donald-Trump-Election-Day-JR-110916.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 764739″ alt=”Donald Trump, election day”/>
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
The presidential election
November 3: This next election is one that the entire world will be watching, and we can guarantee that there will be many good Saturday night live content in the weeks and months prior to the day. Don't forget to shake the vote!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201994 / rs_634x1024-191004103638-634×1024-westsidestory-gj-10-4-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1037990″ alt=”West side story “/>
RAMONA ROSALES, 2019 Twentieth Century Fox
West side story Redo
Dec. 18: Another highly anticipated reboot of movies and musicals will arrive on the big screen just in time for the holidays. The story of Tony and Maria, two lovers crossed in New York in the 1950s, will unfold with an exciting cast that includes Ansel Elgort, the original cast member Rita Moreno and the newcomer Rachel Zegler.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/20191020/rs_1080x1350-191120091933-1080.hilary-duff-adam-lamberg-lizzie-reunion-tb-112019.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data- id = "1050335″ alt=”Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Hilary Duff
Lizzie McGuire Reiniciar
TBD: Aunque no llegó a tiempo para el gran lanzamiento de Disney + en 2019, nos está dando algo que realmente esperamos en 2020. Estamos ansiosos por ver de qué están hechos nuestros sueños y echar un vistazo a la vida de la icónica Lizzie McGuire de Disney. interpretado por Hilary Duff.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/20191025/rs_634x1024-191125124912-634-hoda-kotb-mv-112519.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1051665″ alt=”Hoda Kotb”/>
Nathan Congleton / NBC TODAY
La boda de Hoda Kotb
TBD: the Today ¡co-presentador se comprometió a fines de noviembre y la planificación de la boda ya está en marcha! Una mañana, Hoda reveló que le gustaría llegar más temprano que tarde. Estamos ansiosos por escuchar sobre la adorable ceremonia, incluidas sus dos hijas Haley Joy y Hope Catherine.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2019931/rs_1024x759-191031075642-1024-Dua-Lipa-LT-103119-GettyImages-1180519933.jpg?fit=inside|900:650,amp;output-quality=90 "data-id =" 1044371″ alt=”Dua Lipa”/>
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images para The New Yorker
Nuevo álbum de Dua Lipa
TBD: El nuevo álbum del cantante "Don,amp;#39;t Start Now,quot; Nostalgia futura saldrá pronto. No podemos esperar más canciones para bailar, especialmente cuando salga a la carretera a principios del próximo año.
So, anybody else really excited for what,amp;#39;s to come? Pop culture fans: We have a lot to look forward to!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.