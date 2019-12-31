50 Cent ROASTS French Montana – For buying a used old Bugatti!

Rapper French Montana bought a Bugatti Veyron and proudly showed it to his fans on Instagram.

Well, 50 Cent decided to end French's joy, roasting him on Twitter. The creator of Power did not seem to be very impressed with the purchase of Frenchy for buying an older Bugatti model.

A new Bugatti costs more than $ 2,000,000. But a used Bugatti, especially an 8-10 year old, can be purchased for only $ 200,000.

"I'm in the hospital so sick of nggas," he joked 50, apparently mocking French saying he had just left the ICU. "That's a Veyron 2010 man, you should have received the Uber app on your phone ‍♂️ is Chiron Man 2020 hahaha Put that shit back on that truck. #Lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife."

And here is the clapback of the 50s:

Then, French went crazy, making all kinds of spurious accusations against 50:

50 then applauded, showing the original owner of the Bugatti, and claimed that French's "new,quot; car is really a 2008 car: