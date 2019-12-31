Home Entertainment 50 Cent ROASTS French Montana – For buying a used old Bugatti!

50 Cent ROASTS French Montana – For buying a used old Bugatti!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Rapper French Montana bought a Bugatti Veyron and proudly showed it to his fans on Instagram.

Well, 50 Cent decided to end French's joy, roasting him on Twitter. The creator of Power did not seem to be very impressed with the purchase of Frenchy for buying an older Bugatti model.

A new Bugatti costs more than $ 2,000,000. But a used Bugatti, especially an 8-10 year old, can be purchased for only $ 200,000.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©