50 Cent rejects French Montana for working for Diddy after being called & # 39; the largest rodent & # 39;

The creator of hits & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; It is called & # 39; the largest rodent & # 39; in New York by Montana and mocked him for parading Ferrari cars borrowed on MTV years ago as if they were his.

50 cents Y French montana The fight continued to heat up. The hitmaker "In Da Club" dragged P Diddy in his online dispute with rapper "Jungle Rules". "Wrench Montana, you know the Vibes, fuck with old joints. Gain weight and keep working for fans," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Montana called 50 Cent "59" and criticized him for buying Tekashi rights 6ix9ineThe history of the life. As Tekashi69 was labeled as a rat, Montana suggested that it was appropriate to call Fiddy the largest rodent. "You thought I wasn't going to find out … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡WHAT YOU KNOW! He wrote in capital letters! . "Meet the people who already said you were the biggest rodent in New York !! [rat emoji] as father as son !! "

Montana also made fun of 50 Cent for boasting Ferrari cars borrowed on "MTV Cribs" years ago. He disputed the Unit G star, "Backkkkk back to the end ….. ferrari club [laughs] !!!! Ohhhhhhhhh dammmmnnnnnn [laughs] how dare you talk about my 2 million dollar Buggatti MR 59 when you atrophy with another n *** a & # 39; s? cars on national television ……. the rat is out of the bag that you tried to intimidate the wrong one today. "

The dispute began when 50 Cent made fun of French Montana after the latter showed a new Bugatti he bought to celebrate his hospital discharge. Fiddy said it was not worth boasting the vehicle, since it is not the latest model, the Chiron 2020. "You should have the Uber application on your phone," Fiddy said. "Put those bulls back in that truck."