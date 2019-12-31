50 Cent producing & # 39; The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story & # 39; for Starz !!!

Entertainment mogul Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is about to have another successful television series in his hands. MTO News learned that 50 Cent bought the rights to the life story of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and plans to make a mini series for Starz.

50 has become one of the most respected power players in Hollywood. And his new program on Tekashi 6ix9ine is receiving great support from the network.

The rap legend created the most voted program in the history of Starz, Power. And the network plans to launch another 50 programs in the near future, with the life story of Tekashi 6ix9ine as one of them.

Yesterday, 50 Cent's rival, French Montana, spilled tea over 50 buying the right to Tekashi's Lief story. The two were gaining weight in the Gram, and French was trying to insult 50 by breaking the news. But it was counterproductive.

Instead of making 50 look bad, fans thought 50 was a genius for buying Tekashi's life story rights. French wrote: "TELL IT TO THE WORLD HOW YOU PAID THE RIGHTS TO THE LIFE HISTORY OF TEKASHI!

MTO News contacted the people of Starz, who confirmed that they are working with 50 to turn Tekashi's life into a mini series. It is not clear if they officially signed an agreement with 50, but it is clear that they are DEFINITELY interested in working with 50 to produce the series.