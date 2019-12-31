50 Cent producing & # 39; The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story & # 39; for Starz !!!

Home Entertainment 50 Cent producing & # 39; The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story & #...

50 Cent producing 'The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story' for Starz

Entertainment mogul Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is about to have another successful television series in his hands. MTO News learned that 50 Cent bought the rights to the life story of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and plans to make a mini series for Starz.

50 has become one of the most respected power players in Hollywood. And his new program on Tekashi 6ix9ine is receiving great support from the network.

The rap legend created the most voted program in the history of Starz, Power. And the network plans to launch another 50 programs in the near future, with the life story of Tekashi 6ix9ine as one of them.

