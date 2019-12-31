& # 39; Uncharted & # 39; from Tom Holland will probably delay the release after losing another director

WENN / Instar

Travis Knight recently signed to direct the film after Dan Trachtenberg's departure, but he was forced to quit the concert due to programming problems.

Tom hollandthe film version of the hit video game "Unexplored"He has suffered another setback after losing his second director in a few months.

Travis Knight recently signed to film the adventure adaptation after the departure of former director Dan Trachtenberg, but programming problems have forced "Bumblebee"The filmmaker will leave the concert, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"10 Cloverfield LaneTrachtenberg had already approached the project as a replacement for Shawn levy, which originally agreed to take over the film in October 2016. It departed in December 2018 after a delay in production.

A new director has not yet been announced, but news is likely to force producers to delay their launch date currently scheduled for December 2020.

Holland is still engaged to treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the movie, based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise, while Mark Wahlberg He also remains involved as a close friend Sully.