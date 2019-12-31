& # 39; The Irishman & # 39; leads the career of the best Oscar film while critics make their final predictions

Netflix

The gangster film directed by Martin Scorsese is expected to obtain nominations in the main categories, including Best Film and Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Up News Info –

"the Irish", Renee ZellwegerY Joaquin Phoenix He leads the main categories of the Oscars in 2020, according to the GoldDerby awards probability site.

The leading experts and film critics of the United States have made their final 2019 predictions for the next Academy Awards, and "The Irishman" leads "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y"Parasite"among the best candidates for the film.

Zellweger's performance as Judy Garland in "Judy"continues to lead the odds of Best Actress, ahead of Charlize Theron Y Scarlett Johanssonwhile the "Marriage history"star cast partner, Adam Driver, It is a challenge "jester"It's the victory of Phoenix for the Best Actor, according to experts.

Other favorites include Martin Scosese (Best Director) of "The Irishman", Brad Pitt (Best Supporting Actor), Laura Dern (Best Supporting Actress), "Marriage Story" (Best Original Screenplay) and "The Irishman" (Best Adapted Screenplay).

Nominations for the 92nd Oscar will be announced on January 13, 2020. The awards ceremony will take place in Hollywood on February 9.