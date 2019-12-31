& # 39; RHOA & # 39; stars Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley & # 39; happier than ever & # 39; after cheating in the scandal

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams and their fiance Dennis McKinley, are reportedly "happier than ever,quot; after Dennis' cheating scandal.

The couple separated during Porsha's pregnancy with their daughter, Pilar, after Dennis finally admitted to cheating on her. The consequences developed during the current season of the program, and viewers have seen Porsha and Dennis attending a couple therapy to try to repair their relationship.

