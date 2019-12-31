& # 39; RHOA & # 39; stars Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley & # 39; happier than ever & # 39; after cheating in the scandal

The stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams and their fiance Dennis McKinley, are reportedly "happier than ever,quot; after Dennis' cheating scandal.

The couple separated during Porsha's pregnancy with their daughter, Pilar, after Dennis finally admitted to cheating on her. The consequences developed during the current season of the program, and viewers have seen Porsha and Dennis attending a couple therapy to try to repair their relationship.

"Porsha and Dennis are in an incredible place right now and expect to start a new chapter in 2020. They have definitely had a fair amount of obstacles last year, but they are more determined than ever to make their relationship work." The love they share for each other never left, but Porsha is working to trust Dennis again and is willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much he loves her, "a source told HollywoodLife.com.

We are happy to see you both so well.