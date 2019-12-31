& # 39; Murder Mystery & # 39; and & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; The most popular Netflix releases of 2019 dominate

%MINIFYHTMLa129476d76ee65ea1bd58f6864f5fd8a9% %MINIFYHTMLa129476d76ee65ea1bd58f6864f5fd8a10%

Netflix

The Ryan Reynolds action movie & # 39; 6 Underground & # 39; falls in third place, while the Martin Scorsese mafia movie & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; It brings together the top five in the end of the year survey.

Up News Info –

Comedy of success "Murder mystery"and science fiction series"Strange things"topped the list of the most popular Netflix releases in 2019.

Broadcast site officials have revealed the main choices of US-based users. UU. In the last 12 months, with Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston"Murder Mystery" leads the general package of TV and movie releases.

No specific audience figures have been published, according to company policy, but it was previously revealed that the mischief of the crime had landed the biggest weekend of opening the application, with more than 30 million accounts worldwide tuning in to see at least two minutes of the movie in the first 28 days of its premiere in June.

%MINIFYHTMLa129476d76ee65ea1bd58f6864f5fd8a11% %MINIFYHTMLa129476d76ee65ea1bd58f6864f5fd8a12%

The third season of "Stranger Things" ranks second in the end of the year survey, ahead of Ryan Reynolds& # 39; action movie "6 underground","Incredibles 2"Y Martin Scorsesemafia movie "the Irish".

Other popular options for 2019 include Henry CavillNew serie "The Wizard", Ben Affleck& # 39; s "Triple border"Y"The umbrella academy", with everyone except the" Incredibles 2 "made as Netflix originals.

<br />

Meanwhile, Netflix bosses have also shared classifications for gender-specific projects, with Dave Chappellethe beating of "Sticks & Stones" Kevin Hartit's "Irresponsible" to the number one place for the most popular comedy specials, and Beyonce Knowles& # 39; "Back home: a Beyonce movie"special concert that ranks fourth in the 10 most popular documentary releases of the 2019 summary.