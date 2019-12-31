& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Jade Roper Tolbert defends her breastfeeding video amid criticism

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; Bachelor in Paradise & # 39; he responds to a troll that criticizes her for posting a video of her breastfeeding her baby on Instagram Stories.

Jade Roper Tolbert You will not be embarrassed by online trolls. After being criticized for sharing a video of her breastfeeding, the winner of season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise"he returned the message with a message to those who sent unjustified criticism.

On Sunday, December 29, the 33-year-old reality star went to Instagram Story to invite fans to watch their free time with the family. In the short clip, she could be seen breastfeeding her five-month-old son, Brooks. "Lazy football Sunday. We still have Christmas presents scattered throughout the living room," said his legend.

Shortly after publishing the video, Jade received a direct message from one of his followers, who privately urged him to "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡The user shouted: "We do not want to see that. At least put a warning. "

By refusing to remain silent in the face of criticism, the wife of Tanner Tolbert He applauded making a screenshot of the bad message public. Along with this, he emphasized: "Breastfeeding is a natural way some babies EAT. Sorry, there is no warning here." She continued pointing: "You see more tits in a bikini."

Jade welcomed Brooks, her second child with her husband Tanner, in late July. Hours after the arrival of the baby, the contestant of season 19 in "The Bachelor"detailed about his accidental birth at home". I gave birth at home accidentally last night, in our main closet, "he said." I have still been processing the impact of all this, since this was not all I had planned. … "

"To summarize, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby while grabbing a bench in our closet," he said. "It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt out of control, but Tanner, Tanner's mother, my mother and the doctors and firefighters kept me going when I felt the world was collapsing on me and my baby unborn. "