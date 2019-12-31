2020 NHL Winter Classic: Ten things to do in Dallas while the stars receive predators

Outdoor hockey will arrive in Dallas when the Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators at the 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday, and as fans enter the Dallas area, many sites and attractions await.

The city is the 12th venue of the annual event that began in 2008 when the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabers in Orchard Park, New York. The 2020 edition of the event is the first one that takes place in the south and between teams from the south. Washington was the last southern city to have a classic winter game in 2015, when the Capitals hosted the Chicago Blackhawks. Through 11 games in the series, the home team has an abysmal record of 3-8.

The historic Cotton Bowl has been covered with ice and stores, like Dallas Rally House itself, have been filled with classic winter outfits. Whether you're in the Lone Star State for a day, a week or even more, here are 10 things to do with any budget, as the Stars face the Preds in the Winter Classic.

The 2010s: Crosby named NHL athlete of the decade | NHL All-Decade team

From fast food to family fun, here are 10 things to do with any budget while in Dallas for the NHL Winter Classic 2020:

1. Cotton Bowl Plaza

If you go to the Winter Classic, you automatically have access to Cotton Bowl Plaza and The State Fair of Texas Midway, with activities presented by Truly Hard Setlzer. Just bring your tickets.

The previous game will be available from 9 a.m. at 12:30 p.m. and the post-game festivities will resume after the game and end at 8 p.m. January 1st.

Activities at Cotton Bowl Plaza and The State Fair of Texas Midway include interactive games and attractions, live music and the opportunity to take a picture with the Stanley Cup.

The Texas State Fair is an important event for Dallas residents and travelers every year from the end of September to mid-October, but some rides, including, among others, the Texas Star fortune wheel, the Top tower or & # 39; Texas Tower, Texas Skyway (the travel ticket is located in Cotton Bowl Plaza), Pirate Ship and Lone Star Scooters (bumper cars) will be available for Winter Classic attendees.

Also, be sure to stay in your seats during the first intermission to see a live presentation of Dan + Shay, a country band from Nashville, Tenn.

2. Galleria Dallas

The Galleria Dallas is more than a mall.

Of course, if you are looking for a place to spend some of that Christmas money, there are more than 200 stores in the Galleria, but also many dining options, as well as a skating rink. The price of the skating rink can be found here. From Build-A-bear and Lids to Victoria Secret and Zales, there is a story for all your shopping needs.

However, if you cannot find what you are looking for, comply with the Texas motto of "Everything is bigger in Texas,quot;, as there is an even bigger mall in the DFW area at NorthPark Center.

3. Six flags over Texas

Who doesn't love the thrill of a high speed spinning roller coaster? Okay, maybe some of you, but hey, there are many activities for everyone in Six Flags Over Texas.

Fans can enjoy everything from park food to perhaps try to win a prize in the water throw contest or three points. Parades and shows, music and characters, funnels and nachos, who wouldn't be excited? Prices and tickets for Six Flags Over Texas can be found here.

Just a few minutes away, you could see the new Texas Rangers baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, which is currently under construction and will open before the MLB 2020 season. AT,amp;T Stadium, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys, and also known as "Jerry & # 39; s World,quot;, also shares Arlington, Texas, with the Rangers and Six Flags.

MORE: How to see the NHL Winter Classic 2020

4. Deep Ellum

One of the most exciting areas to stroll and enjoy the city, the Deep Ellum district has a wide variety of dining, drinking and fun options.

Deep Ellum is full of street art on the sides of the buildings, perfect for taking that new profile picture for your social media accounts. There are popular places like Emporium Feet and hidden stores like Rocket Fizz. There are also tattoo parlors in the area.

Come for lunch, stay for the nightlife; You will spend a whole day watching the Deep Ellum district near downtown Dallas.

5. Klyde Warren Park

If time permits, a pleasant walk in the park on a warm winter day in Dallas could be the perfect relaxation on your trip to the Winter Classic. Get away from the crowds to enjoy the fresh air and all that Klyde Warren Park has to offer.

Activities at Klyde Warren Park include chess, croquet, a dog park, gym classes, music, ping pong and plenty of open and grassy space.

6. Great Wolf Lodge

Sure, it's winter, but Dallas is still home to an indoor water park that is perfect for any time of the year.

Just near the DFW airport in Grapevine, Texas, you will find Great Wolf Lodge, a hotel, water park, restaurant and more. This indoor water park stays warm even in January, and if you didn't bring your swimsuit, there's more fun in the spa or playing in the games room. MagiQuest is a fan favorite activity that sends children around the hotel, looking for clues and gathering treasures with a magic wand and friends.

Be sure to stop by the gift shop when you go out to buy a souvenir to remember your experience.

7. In-N-Out

Although In-N-Out was founded in Baldwin Park, California, Dallas adopted it as its own with a deep love for the double-double classic and animal fries.

There are many good and fast places to have a bite, including Whataburger, Five Guys, Chipotle and other favorites, but In-N-Out is constantly close, or at the top of those lists. Author's recommendation: Whether you go with a single or double hamburger, animal fries are always a viable option if you decide to make a meal. Essentially, animal fries are fries with melted cheese, roasted onions and a sauce very similar to Thousand Island dressing.

Classic Winter Uniforms: Dallas Stars | Nashville predators

8. Museum of the sixth floor

Historians, listen.

The sixth floor museum is the place for you. This museum teaches visitors about the murder of John F. Kennedy in Dallas, including events before and after the tragic car trip. Visitors can follow along with a hearing aid for a tour of the different levels of the museum, or go at their own pace. Tickets and pricing options can be found here.

9. Reunion tower

Looking at the city skyline, Dallas natives and visitors point to Reunion Tower as the burning ball and wonder, what is that? Well, it is a 561-foot building with an observation platform and a transparent elevator for your visual pleasure. The price of an elevator trip fluctuates according to time, group size and age, but if you choose to have dinner at the top of the tower, the trip rate does not apply, just show your reservation because they are mandatory.

This leads us to a sub-activity within the Reunion Tower. If you're looking for something a little more elegant than a greasy pie and a slice of cheese, visit the restaurant at the top of Reunion Tower – Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck. The restaurant floor rotates 360 degrees in 55 minutes while dining.

Make reservations in advance and check the dress code before leaving. A typical night at Five Sixty should cost around $ 100- $ 200 for a snack, two tickets and drinks. Professional advice: when making your reservation, try to book during the sunset. The view from the spinning ball while the sun finds its home in the western sky is worth contemplating.

10. Dallas Mavericks game

For sports fans who want to try more than hockey, the Dallas Mavericks have a home game against the Brooklyn Nets the day after the Stars fight the Pred. Don't worry, this game will be inside the American Airlines Center, which is home to the Stars and Mavericks.

Last season's rookie of the year, Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks have been shooting in 2019-20, looking for their first playoff birth in four years, while Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (without Kevin Durant) are currently in a Playoff place despite a mediocre start of the season. Tickets for the event are as low as $ 40, according to Vivid Seats.