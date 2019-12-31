20 television events to look forward to in 2020

Too much television? There's no such thing!

Of course, anyone who has the job of watching television will probably have to keep their eyelids open, but for the usual television observer, 2020 will be an incredible year. Not only are many new programs released, but we are also getting completely new platforms to watch new TV shows. By next December, every imaginable person will have something for them, and that is something beautiful.

2020 will also be the end of some programs and the continuation of some of our favorites, so there is much to wait for as a new decade begins and a new era of television begins.