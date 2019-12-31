20 television events to look forward to in 2020

Disney + / Ali Goldstein, Pop TV, Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios, Hulu
Too much television? There's no such thing!
Of course, anyone who has the job of watching television will probably have to keep their eyelids open, but for the usual television observer, 2020 will be an incredible year. Not only are many new programs released, but we are also getting completely new platforms to watch new TV shows. By next December, every imaginable person will have something for them, and that is something beautiful.
2020 will also be the end of some programs and the continuation of some of our favorites, so there is much to wait for as a new decade begins and a new era of television begins.
For some of the events we are waiting for next year, see below!
NBC
Zoey's extraordinary playlist (NBC, January 7)
Your next music obsession on TV: Jane Levy She plays a woman named Zoey who suddenly starts listening to everyone's deepest feelings in the form of popular songs, and is backed by a truly charming cast that includes Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen, Alex NewellY Peter Gallagher. We couldn't stop looking and we can't wait any longer.
Popular
Schitt & # 39; s CreekFinal Season (Pop, January 7)
We do not want to say goodbye, but if we must do it, we are glad to know in advance to be able to prepare only our best hair.
Netflix
A.J. and the queen (Netflix, January 10)
RuPaul co-created and starred in this program in which he plays a drag queen on a road trip across the United States with a brave 11-year-old orphan buddy, and that's an incredible description if you ask us.
The CW
The end of a CW era, beginning on January 14
In January, mass crossing event Crisis in infinite lands will come to an end, quickly followed by Arrow itself (end of the series on January 28). It is the end of an era for CW superheroes, but the beginning of a new one introduced by new pilots for Superman, Canary and Stargirl. The Green Arrow may not have saved the city yet, but it did build an empire of superheroes, and we will miss it.
Comedy Central
Awkwafina is nora de queens (Comedy Central, January 22)
Their Awkwafina as Awkwafina in a program based on her own life, with BD Wong Y Bowen yang, and that's all we need to be ready to put this in front of our eyes.
A B C
Grey's Anatomy Connects with Station 19 (ABC, January 23)
While showrunner Krista Vernoff takes over both shows, Gray & # 39; s Y Station 19 they will be much more interconnected, and they are starting things with a giant cross event to welcome them Station 19 for season three.
CBBS
Picard (CBS All Access, January 23)
Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard almost two decades ago since we last saw him, and even when the series finds him suffering serious losses, we are very happy to have him back.
NBC
The Bad Place (NBC, January 30)
The good place It comes to an end just one month after 2020, officially confirming the fact that we live absolutely in Bad Place. We will discover if the Soul Squad can save all mankind and then we will patiently wait for Mike Schur's next masterpiece.
CBS
Survivor40th Season (CBS, February 12)
Currently we may be a little upset after Survivor season 39, but that does not mean we are not excited about the idea of a season 40 with all the winners.
Hulu
Small fires everywhere (Hulu, March 18)
Reese Witherspoon continues her quest to team up with the best actresses in high-profile television shows with Kerry Washington in Small fires everywhere, a miniseries based on the acclaimed Celeste Ng book of the same name. Witherspoon plays Elena, a mother and wife who rents an apartment to her single mother Mia, played by Washington. Joshua Jackson plays Witherspoon's husband, and that's a trio of stars that we would never say no.
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Hollywood (Netflix, May 1)
Ryan Murphy"Love Letter to the Golden Age of Tinsel Town," starring Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Maude Apatow, David Corenswet, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Jake Picking, Mira Sorvino, and many more, it seems that it will take by storm the real Hollywood.
fake images
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, September 27)
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky is the best cast decision we may have heard of, and the fact that Lewinsky is a producer on this show only makes it even more intriguing. Go ahead, Ryan Murphy.
Eddy Chen / CBS
The hawk and the winter soldier (Disney +, fall)
The hawk and the winter soldier pick up where Avengers Final Game left, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) assuming the position of Captain America and dating Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and this is a program of friends that we didn't know we needed, and now we can hardly wait.
Ali Goldstein
The return of Lizzie McGuire (Disney +)
Millennials everywhere rejoice: Hilary Duff is back as Lizzie McGuire in a new series from the same creator. Lizzie is celebrating her thirtieth birthday with her family, her lively 13-year-old self and even her best friend Gordo (Miranda, where are you?) And it's literally what dreams are made of.
The CW
The new Gossip Girl (HBO Max)
In 2020, we are all Gossip Girl. A series of years after the original series, the new series (from the same creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with the new writer Joshua Safran) will follow a new group of Upper East Siders that we really can't wait to meet.
Netflix
Space force (Netflix)
Space! Strength! Steve Carell Y The office EP Greg Daniels They are gathering to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the people in charge of creating the military branch of the Space Force. So The office, in the space. Yes please.
Amazon
Hunters (Amazon)
Jordan PeeleThe Nazi hunting show of the 70s seems exactly the kind of things we would like to see right now. Unfortunately we will have to wait, but I hope it is worth it.
Warner Bros.
That friends Meeting (HBO Max)
We may have to live without easily accessible Friends episodes for a few months while we wait for HBO Max to launch, but at least we are being compensated by organizing a Friends meeting without a script. We will take what we can get!
CW
So many seasons 2
2020 brings us the highly anticipated second seasons of so many shows: Euphoria; Roswell, New Mexico; Sex education; Strident; The Mandalorian; The Umbrella Academy; and more. With luck, everyone will get a Your and they won't suffer that dreaded second year depression.
Peacock
The arrival of Peacock, HBO Max and Quibi
The television landscape has already changed a lot in 2019, and it is only accelerating in 2020 with three new streaming services and infinite new content to find along with them. We will literally be drowning on television by the end of the year, with something for every type of person imaginable, and that can only be a good thing, hopefully.