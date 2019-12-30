Zac Efron gets a life-threatening infection while filming & # 39; Killing Zac Efron & # 39;

It seems to have been a case of art that mimics life for Hollywood actor Zac Efron, since, unfortunately, he contracted a life-threatening infection while filming the new show, Killing Zac Efron.

By killing Zac Efron, the actor lives on a "remote,quot; island for 21 days, "with nothing but basic equipment, a fellow guide and desire to survive."

Efron jumped to Instagram and Twitter over the weekend to provide his millions of followers with a quick status update:

"I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I recovered quickly and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," Efron tweeted.

"Thank you for all the love and worry, see you in 2020!"

According to the Australian Sunday Telegraph, the star was flown to Brisbane, then took him to St. Andrew’s War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill, a nearby suburb. He was diagnosed with typhoid fever, a very similar infection.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics and is transmitted through water or food contaminated by the feces of an infected person.