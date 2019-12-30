Zac Efron gets a life-threatening infection while filming & # 39; Killing Zac Efron & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It seems to have been a case of art that mimics life for Hollywood actor Zac Efron, since, unfortunately, he contracted a life-threatening infection while filming the new show, Killing Zac Efron.

By killing Zac Efron, the actor lives on a "remote,quot; island for 21 days, "with nothing but basic equipment, a fellow guide and desire to survive."

Efron jumped to Instagram and Twitter over the weekend to provide his millions of followers with a quick status update:

