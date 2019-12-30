Zac Efron finally addresses health crisis reports and updates fans about his recovery

After unconfirmed reports that Zac Efron suffered a medical emergency and was taken by air to a private hospital in Australia, the actor addressed the reports and updated fans about his recovery. This is what I had to say!

It all started when Efron was filming a documentary before the holidays.

Apparently, the man was diagnosed with a dangerous bacterial infection that was so serious that it was a matter of "life or death,quot; to get immediate help.

Fortunately, Zac is now back in the United States and is much better.

When he began to experience the symptoms of fear, Efron was in Papua New Guinea shooting Killing Zac Efron.

The Sunday Telegraph was the first medium to report on the actor's health crisis.

From Papua New Guinea, he was flown to Brisbane, Australia, where he received medical attention in a private hospital.

He stayed there for a few days and then was allowed to return home to the United States just in time for Christmas Eve.

While he refused to reveal his patient's name, Dr. Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, shared with the media that a team had "recovered a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane to receive care. medical in Australia. "

After the reports, many fans sent their good wishes to the actor and finally responded in a statement intended to show their gratitude to them.

‘Very grateful to everyone who has approached. I got sick in Papua New Guinea, but I recovered quickly and finished an incredible 3 weeks in P.N.G. I am at home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thank you for all the love and worry, see you in 2020! ", Wrote.



