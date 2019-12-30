Yovanna Momplaisir allegedly leaves RHOA during this RHOA season after being expelled as a snake

Yovanna Momplaisir is the new messy friend of the Real Housewives of Atlanta program. A new report states that in the middle of the snake drama, she abruptly leaves the show.

If you're not caught up in everything related to RHOA, Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes are more at odds than ever. Both ladies have said some not-so-good things between them both online and in interviews.

In one of the most recent episodes, Nene reveals that there is a Cynthia tape speaking badly about her, but will not reveal the identity of the person who has it. It is important to keep in mind that Yovanna is the only one in the group who knew about the tape when it was brought to the conversation and that Leakes never said he really heard it.

The main suspects at this time are Marlo Hampton and Yovanna.

Marlo has already denied that she was the snake and Momplaisir denied it indirectly.

However, Yovanna has the biggest reason. She has been trying very hard to get on the bright side of Nene and said in an interview earlier this year that she wanted to be the one to repair the fences between the two enemies.

What better way to save time with the camera and the good thanks of two former friends than repairing their broken link.

Radar Online has exposed Yovanna as the snake, but there is a twist: there may not even be a tape to start with.

Momplaisir's plan to reach the main cast allegedly failed and will be reproduced on the screen.

‘There is supposedly audio, but to date no cast or staff member has heard that audio. Many believe she invented it to continue filming. "

It ends with Yovanna of Clark leaving the program.

‘Kenya continues to press for details on who took the recording that NeNe was talking about. Yovanna is discovered as the one that, according to Nene, recorded Cynthia. Kenya and Cynthia refused to film with Yovanna, so he left the show mid-season! "

Ad

Do you think the report is true?



Post views:

0 0