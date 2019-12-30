YouTuber Manny MUA denies the rumors that he and James Charles are connecting

Manny MUA is revealing the truth behind him and James charles& # 39; relationship …

And the truth is that they are just friends. In his latest YouTube video, the makeup artist reveals that despite the speculation, he and James are definitely not "connected,quot; as some have suggested. "I don't know what caused the idea that James and I are more than friends. I can assure you that James and I are not screwed, we are not dating, we are not together, we are not any article in any way, form or form," Share while putting on makeup. "U.S They are friends. We have not connected. We are simply not the type of the other. "

However, there is nothing but good vibes between the two beauty influencers, which says a lot considering that they used to have beef. As Manny points out, James once "shaded,quot; him on social media, so they weren't exactly friends for many years. But later they were invented when James apologized, according to Manny. He shares: "He apologized and said:" Hey, I'm so sorry. As if that wasn't what I think of you and I was a dumb kid, I was in a not excellent place & # 39 ;, and I forgave him ".