YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach cries the death of a 3 month old son

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach and her husband Jeff Leach They mourn the loss of their three-month-old son Crew.

According to his Instagram, the couple's baby took a nap on Christmas day. When Brittani went to see him, something was terribly wrong.

"When I went to see him, I wasn't breathing. We're living a nightmare and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real," he shared on Instagram.

Shortly after, Brittani shared photos of the hospital room while praying for a miracle. However, during the weekend, YouTuber updated the fans that they had to make difficult decisions.

"The small earthly body of the crew is still with us, although I know that it is already dancing and playing in the sky. We have to make some difficult decisions in the next 12 hours, which no father should have to make," he shared. "We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity about the decisions to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable."