YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach "suffered a lot" due to the death of his 3-month-old son: "I'm angry"

Before the death of his son Crew, the social media star kept his fans aware of the baby's condition through a series of posts he shared on his Instagram account.

Brittani Boren Leach and his family are afflicted just before the end of the year. His three-month-old baby, Crew, died Monday, December 30, after a fatal health problem that he explained to his devotees through a series of Instagram posts that began last Thursday.

In his first post, the YouTube star recalled having put his son to bed for a nap on Christmas day. However, when she went to see him later that day, something was terribly wrong. "The crew took a nap and when I went to see how it was, I was not breathing," he said. "We're living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."

<br />

Later, the crew was diagnosed with catastrophic brain damage, and in the following days, Brittani continued to update her fans about her baby's condition, which did not improve. In one image, Crew was placed on a respirator while standing on her child with red eyes from tears. Expressing how difficult it was for her to take, she said: "I just want to crawl in my bed with my baby and breastfeed him. Instead, I say here with a breast pump in my bra where my baby should be … begging God for a miracle. Please keep praying. Please. I don't think I can go on without him. "

<br />

In the end, she and her husband Jeff decided to let the doctors take Crew's organs for donations. It was an incredibly difficult decision to make, as Brittani later admitted along with a picture of her crying in her arms with her knees stuck to her chest. "It's all too much. Everything. I know God has a plan for this, but I'm really mad at him right now. I cry behind the bathroom door while Jeff hugs me, because everyone else in the room laughs and goes on. with their lives, and it makes me very angry, "he confessed.

Brittani continued: "Run tests on my son's body to see how his organs work before they are taken. Extract breast milk just to drain it. Listen to a baby cry. See a baby his age. Buy the dress from Nordstrom "I will take it to my son's funeral. It's too much. I'm sorry to let off steam, but this is my heart. "

<br />

Finally, on Monday, Brittani told his followers that Crew "our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today." She added: "I am not very good with words at this time, because my heart hurts and I am angry. The story of the crew has reached the masses, and it hurts me selfishly that I have done so. I am grateful for all the love and the support that has been demonstrated. "

<br />

"Right now, Crew is dancing and playing in the sky with Jeff's brother, his great-grandparents, a little brother I never met and some very special children," he added. "And one day we hope to meet the 3 or 4 little lives he has saved. But right now there is a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please, continue to pray for our strength in the next hours, days , weeks and years. "