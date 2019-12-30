Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

China is remaking the Xinjiang Muslims in an army of workers

The Communist Party is working aggressively to reshape Muslim minorities in the western region, mostly Uyghurs and Kazakhs, in loyal blue-collar workers to supply Chinese factories with cheap labor.

Under pressure from the authorities, poor farmers, small merchants and idle villagers of working age attend training and indoctrination courses for weeks or months, and then are assigned to sew clothes, make shoes, sweep streets or occupy others. jobs.

The efforts are parallel to the social engineering carried out in the Xinjiang indoctrination camps, which have housed one million or more Uyghurs and Kazakhs. Many workers attend political courses similar to those in the fields, practice military exercises and learn Chinese songs.

Watch: We obtained rare images looking into the controversial work program, where the movements and even the meals of the uniformed workers are strictly controlled.