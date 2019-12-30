YOU. Write a sweet and moving message for Tiny Harris – Check it out!

%MINIFYHTML7711500a46cefb54742bbadd3e2c11329% %MINIFYHTML7711500a46cefb54742bbadd3e2c113210%

The rapper went to his favorite platform, Instagram, to post a photo of him and his wife, Tiny Harris on a night date, taking advantage of this opportunity to show that his love is still strengthening. In the caption, T.I. He wrote a really moving message that you just have to check.

TIP has a lot of love for his life partner and wanted to show it off on December 29.

His night together must have been really romantic, reminding him of how much Tiny means to him and inspiring him to write a sweet love letter.

That said, along with the photo that showed the married couple posing in front of a mirror, he wrote: & # 39; Light, darkness, Alpha and Omega, good and bad, UP and Downs, The Wins, The Losses (and lessons) all in 1pic. Translation: The savages only understand savagery. Take that as you like. #TheHarrisWay. "

The two looked as good as ever and seemed happily happy in the picture that had Tiny holding her husband's arm.

Seeing the sweet post, fans rushed to talk about their love and chemistry, writing things like: "You are all so cute. I love the bond you all share #blessed." / "Very beautiful." / "Such a beautiful couple."

As you probably know, Tiny and T.I. They have been married since 2010 and are parents of Major, 11, King of 15, and Heiress of 3.

Their relationship has been quite tumultuous, but somehow they have always found their way back.

Talking about you. He mentioned at the Tamron Hall Show in October that ‘The key to staying together, this is the secret, this is how people have been together for 10, 20 and 30 years. Here it is: don't go anywhere. That is as simple as that. "



