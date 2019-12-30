Yahoo NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: alignment tips for GPP Wild Card Weekend tournaments

The NFL playoffs start with Wild Card Weekend on Saturdays and Sundays, and if you like little slate daily fantasy football, the postseason is for you. DFS teams mostly require GPP tournament plays due to a small set of players to choose from, but that also means a lot of stacking potential, like what we have done with Bills on our Yahoo GPP alignment board.

Josh Allen, John Brown and Dawson Knox are the main group that will create or break this lineup. We also have Derrick Henry's classic RB-D / ST stack and the Tennessee defense, a combo that should be owned at least in New England. Add Marshawn Lynch and the ability to continue playing Michael Thomas and this should be a fun lineup to follow throughout the weekend.

NFL DFS Wild Card Weekend: Yahoo GPP Alignment Selections

QB Josh Allen, Bills @ Texans ($ 30). The Texans were one of the most vulnerable pass defenses throughout the season, and they don't expect the bright lights of the postseason to fix that suddenly. Allen is a favorite DFS game every week due to the advantage of his ability to run, but he should win most of his action in Houston by air.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Patriots ($ 33). If the Titans are going to get angry in New England, it will be behind their great RB. The D / ST Patriots have been deadly in recent weeks, and Henry shouldn't stop too much, even with a focus on stopping him.

RB Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks @ Eagles ($ 15). Lynch was with Seattle less than a week before getting double-digit carries on Sunday Night Football. With Russell Wilson in a bit of funk, Lynch should see a total solid touch again and any goal line work the Seahawks get.

WR Michael Thomas, Santos vs. Vikings ($ 39). No explanation is really needed to interpret Michael Thomas. The only reason it would be worth it to fade away is if you wanted something safer at the TE point, but in a GPP, we could also take the tacks and scrubs approach here.

WR John Brown, Bills @ Texans ($ 21). Allen's best receiver should be licking his reins in an opportunity to burn the Texans deeply, and the odds are pretty good that it will happen too.

WR Greg Ward Jr., Eagles vs. Seahawks ($ 13). Ward is too cheap for the best WR in Philadelphia in a home playoff game. It's not a huge yard per grabber, but you should see 7-10 goals in a game that the Eagles could find themselves playing from behind.

TE Dawson Knox, Bills @ Texans ($ 10). If we are going to stab a minimum price TE, it could be Knox with our QB. He is an athletic rookie who could find yards in pieces in one or two catches on Saturday.

FLEX Stefon Diggs, Vikings @ Saints ($ 25). You can use almost any remaining player in this place, so feel free to swing out of Diggs. Diggs makes this lineup as a reminder of what he did the last time he played a postseason game against New Orleans.

D / ST Tennessee Titans @ Patriots ($ 12). There is no defense that is an obvious move here (no, not even New England). Tennessee has been a solid unit all year, and Tom Brady no longer poses a threat as a big play passer.