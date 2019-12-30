XXXTentacion's son, Gekyume, is the living image of his late father in adorable new photos

Shortly after the unexpected death of XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, the family of the deceased musician revealed that he left a child to be born, since his ex-girlfriend, Jenesis Sánchez, was pregnant at the time.

In the months after the murder of the 20-year-old rapper, Sanchez gave birth to an adorable baby who was born just three days from what would have been the 21st birthday of XXXTentacion.

The little boy was called Gekyume because it was one of XXXTentacion's wishes for his son to bear that name in case Sanchez gave birth to a man.

Meanwhile, as the rapper's son grows, the resemblance to his father has also grown remarkably.

Recently, the mother of the deceased celebrity, Cleopatra Bernard, shared a photograph of Gekyume, which revealed how the baby played with his new BMW toy car.

The loving grandmother also left some words dedicated to her adorable grandson.

The photograph generated a lot of emotion among the millions of people who knew and loved the late hip-hop star, and many pointed out that Gekyume really persecuted his father, especially with his eyes and nose, which reportedly looked exactly like those of XXXTentacion. features.

A fan had this reaction: "Wow, he looks like his father,quot; I can't believe that masks are his last album; I want more hmmm music. "

Another supporter of the music star declared: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

These social networks had the following to say: “Omg. He is so big 😍❤️❤️❤️. Merry Christmas honey xoxo.

A sponsor wrote: "Aww, what a beautiful cake ❤️😍 Merry Christmas, little mom,quot;.

Meanwhile, Bernard shared a photo of the late rapper, and along with the photo, the mourning mother declared that the only Christmas wish she had was for her son to be alive again.

XXXTentacion was brutally murdered on June 18, 2018, when he was shot dead by two men who allegedly wanted to steal it.

I was in Florida at the time to do some charity work. The rapper left an impressive legacy that his loved ones carry out through his music and charities.

Your child seems ready to keep his memory alive for years to come.



