WWE Raw: Lana and Bobby Lashley will get married in the final episode of Sky Sports | News news





Bobby Lashley and Lana will get married in the Raw on Sky Sports final

WWE's 30-year partnership with Sky Sports ends with a bang tonight, with a live wedding at Raw.

Bobby Lashley and Lana will marry the final piece of WWE programming in Sky Sports, lowering the curtain of an association that has lasted more than three decades.

WWE was a staple of Sky's programming in the early days of the channel and there was WWE on Sky before Sky Sports existed, with a regular action that was screened on Sky One and major events on Sky Movies and The Movie Channel.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live

The world of sports entertainment collapses in Sky with great style tonight when Lana, who recently divorced Rusev, becomes Mrs. Lashley following her suggestion fifteen days ago that he proposed to her.

After their surprise engagement, The All Mighty and her love decided that they would not want to wait until the new year to get married and, instead, will make their vows tonight in the final WWE show of 2019, the decade and in the history of Sky Sports

Seth Rollins' alliance with AoP has caused a lot of pain for the Raw list

What's next for the new Rollins stable?

Seth Rollins' alliance with AoP is now in full power, and the formidable three-man unit has many goals in its sights.

Last week, they used the numbers game to their advantage when Rollins challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States championship.

Mysterio won that fight by disqualification, but he actually lost the title during the Christmas period with Andrade winning gold at a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

His reign of terror did not end with Mysterio, with AoP hitting Samoa Joe, who currently occupies Raw's comment post, to underline his dominance.