Woman who stole NFL star Le & # 39; Veon Bell says she is pregnant with her son

Earlier this year, the NFL star informed police that his alleged future mother and another woman took more than $ 500,000 in money, jewelry and clothing from their home.

Le & # 39; Veon Bell You could be welcoming another child to your life. One of the women who stole the NFL star earlier this year has now claimed that she is pregnant with her baby and turned to Instagram Stories to call him.

She said on the photo sharing platform: "My father baby is a joke, but I'm going to sit down (frog emoji). The truth will come to light!" Without stopping there, he threw profanity at Bell saying: "F ** k Le & # 39; Veon! I said what I said."

In June, Bell made headlines when he informed police in South Florida that two women took more than $ 500,000 in money, jewelry and clothing from their home last month while he was at the gym. During the 911 call, Bell declared that he left his home for his usual training and when he returned, he found his clothes in disarray and all his missing jewelry.

He told authorities during the call: "When I returned, they took my money, took away my watch, jewelry and a couple of other valuable things from my house. I don't know where they are. I tried to call them before calling them. I tried to call them and they are not responding to me, and they are ignoring me. " In describing the two women as "mixed (of race)," he added that one is 23 years old and has dark skin.

However, when asked to describe the woman's clothes, Bell said: "When I left, she was in bed without clothes … so I didn't see her when she (left the house)." The other woman was in the same state when she left the house. He said about the second woman, who was said to have lighter skin and was 21, "She was also in bed. They had no clothes on."