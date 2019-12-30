With the exchange of prisoners, the president of Ukraine moves towards peace with the separatists

MOSCOW – Ukraine exchanged dozens of prisoners on Sunday for Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country, the latest sign of a faint thaw in relations between Ukraine and Russia.

The trade was seen as a success for President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who promised to free all detainees and negotiate an agreement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine. But it had a high price: to assure its prisoners, Ukraine freed the riot police officers who had been accused of firing at protesters during the country's revolution in 2014, a much criticized measure.

Zelensky negotiated the exchange with the President of Russia, Vladimir V. Putin, this month in the peace talks in Paris that, otherwise, made little progress in the resolution of the five-year war.

The parties exchanged soldiers, activists and people accused of espionage, some of whom had been languishing in prisons for years.