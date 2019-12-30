With the exchange of prisoners, the president of Ukraine moves towards peace with the separatists

MOSCOW – Ukraine exchanged dozens of prisoners on Sunday for Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country, the latest sign of a faint thaw in relations between Ukraine and Russia.
The trade was seen as a success for President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who promised to free all detainees and negotiate an agreement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine. But it had a high price: to assure its prisoners, Ukraine freed the riot police officers who had been accused of firing at protesters during the country's revolution in 2014, a much criticized measure.
Zelensky negotiated the exchange with the President of Russia, Vladimir V. Putin, this month in the peace talks in Paris that, otherwise, made little progress in the resolution of the five-year war.
The parties exchanged soldiers, activists and people accused of espionage, some of whom had been languishing in prisons for years.
Last summer, in an effort to gain American support for such diplomacy, Zelensky sought a White House meeting with President Trump, who in return He requested investigations that could help discredit his political rivals, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The House of Representatives accused Trump for his dealings with Ukraine.
With the United States, the main ally of Ukraine, distracted by the procedures of political trial, Zelensky entered into negotiations of the agreement with Russia with a weakened hand.
But Zelensky, who won an election in April with the promise of ending the war, has nevertheless been moving towards more stable relations with Russia. Putin, eager to shake the Western resolution on economic sanctions, has accommodated himself with confidence-building measures, such as the exchange of prisoners.
Initially, the exchange was going to be a total exchange of prisoners, but the negotiations were undone once the lists of detainees were presented.
Some prisoners detained by Ukraine He declined to participate in a trade that would have sent them to live in the repressive and isolated separatist enclaves in the east known as the popular republics, preferring to serve their sentences in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that 22 people refused to be exchanged. In response, the pro-Russian side retained captives.
Those who were released crossed a path between the front lines that was covered in fog on Sunday. The soldiers stood guard, showed a video published by the Ukrainian government.
In this exchange, as in previous exchanges, detainees became a currency not only to free the captives but also to meet strategic objectives in the wider conflict.
The pro-Russian side requested the release of five Ukrainian riot police detained for reasons outside the war: they were charged with 48 counts of murder by shooting at the Independence Square in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, during mass protests that overthrew to a pro President of Russia in 2014.
The shootings in the square became a devastating moment in the post-communist history of Ukraine, and the families of the victims and the Ukrainian nationalists had claimed for years judicial sentences that would also become accusations of Russia's influence on Ukraine.
The men were accused but never convicted, and Sunday's trade apparently put them out of the reach of justice.
Zelensky's rapprochement with Russia has led to the resumption of peace talks, two prisoner releases and an agreement for Russia to send natural gas to Europe through Ukrainian pipelines, while raising protests against policies that critics consider How to give in to Russian demands.