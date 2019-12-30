Willie Mullins – More to come from Kemboy | Racing news





Kemboy

Kemboy satisfied Willie Mullins with his return to action at Savills Chase in Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old boy finished near fourth on his first outing since defeating his stablemate and winner of the Cheltenham Al Boum Photo Gold Cup in Punchestown almost eight months ago.

Kemboy lost his position as an absolute favorite for the Gold Cup this season, but Mullins expects him to improve for Saturday's race when he appears, who will probably be in the Irish Unibet Gold Cup in February.

"All the horses came out well from the Savills Chase, and we are happy with Kemboy and Bellshill," he said.

"I am delighted by Bellshill's owner, Graham Wylie, who earned a knighthood on the New Year Honors list.

"I hope they both take a step forward in the race, they will have to."

"This time last year, Kemboy had a career under his belt, so he should surely improve."

When asked if the Irish Gold Cup could be next, Mullins added: "The obvious objective would be seen at this time."

"Al Boum Photo will go to Tramore with some others (on New Year's Day), and I hope we still have some for the Gold Cup by the end of this week."

A horse that was significantly absent from the Leopardstown Christmas meeting was Benie Des Dieux, and can now go directly to Cheltenham.

"Benie is in good shape, but not straight enough to run this week, so we left her at home," Mullins said.

"She could go directly to Cheltenham.

"We could go to Galmoy Hurdle or something. Last year he went straight to Cheltenham, but last year it was fun."