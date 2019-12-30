Wilder vs Fury II: The fight that ends with all doubt … or not? The | Boxing News







The phoenix of Tyson Fury from the moment of ashes with the referee counting and the clock in the 12th round of his first fight with Deontay Wilder was so seismic, so full of meaning and so unprecedented that it is fair to wonder if it can happen again.

And that is, in the center of the February 22 rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, the hot question.

Can Fury avoid that blunt blow that almost knocks him out?

Wilder vs. Fury II is a colossal rematch to mark the beginning of a new decade, and hopefully start the great players fighting each other at their best in each boxing division. This is a fight that both men could have easily avoided, do not hesitate, but both have assured that it will happen during the last 13 months. They were right, they always intended to block the horns again.

There is too much doubt in the first fight to leave this question unanswered.

Can Fury avoid having to climb the canvas again?

The general consensus is that Fury, who won two lethargic victories after a two and a half year layoff, surpassed Wilder during most of his original meeting in Los Angeles. But Wilder dropped it early, then again in the waning seconds so conclusively that the reigning champion began celebrating a KO victory. Fury, like he had when he faced his demons outside the ring, somehow returned. Both men were offended by the verdict of the judges of a tie.

"I knocked out that fool," Wilder growled, angry at the conspiracy of a slow referee count when Fury was getting up.

"Everyone in the world knows you lost to The Gypsy King," Fury replied. "A gypsy king who had been out of the ring for three years. I still beat you, by 50 percent."

This is a fight that makes your mouth water between a KO puncher among the most destructive of all time and a teacher whose abilities believe in their size. They are a total of 73 undefeated fights.

But the variables have changed.

Wilder, who will celebrate five years as a champion in January, enjoyed a brutal 2019: he knocked out Dominic Breazeale in a round and, more disturbingly for Fury, he lost six rounds on the scorecards before Luis Ortiz before throwing a blow to finish the Fight.

The last 13 months have finally seen Wilder receive recognition that his danger was always due. He is now a fighter in his absolute pomp, exceptionally able to ignore the rounds of judges in favor of his opponent because he is very sure to crush them with his decisive blow.

"Only one is needed," he smiled uneasily and is successful. A boxing match against Deontay Wilder is like a 36-minute walk in the circus: you have total control … until you don't …

But if Wilder has spent the past year solidifying his assault on the throne as the true heavyweight ruler, then Fury has spent it being typically rebellious.

More recently, a season with WWE spandex made us all laugh, but that was a small part in their plan to be even more known in the United States before facing Wilder again.

Within the boxing ring, he beat Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, opponents whom Anthony Joshua raised an eyebrow in criticizing Fury's ambition. Wallin produced a terrible wound over Fury's eye that threatened the outcome of that fight and the programming of Wilder's rematch. He squealed, everyone can breathe in relief, and Fury can continue to wonder why we were so worried.

The key change, however, was the surprise that Fury avoided Ben Davison, his former coach, in favor of Sugarhill Steward.

Davison, a young man at a job known to wise and old veterans, helped rescue Fury from obesity and mental health problems by slowly introducing him to training. They made a genuine friendship and, being Fury Fury, entrusted Davison to become his new coach.

Their separation was shocking because, a month earlier, Davison had been looking for Wilder in the ring in his fight with Luis Ortiz.

He witnessed Wilder's power first hand and said, "It's something you have to try to deny. How do you do it? Definitely not how Ortiz did it. Fair play, he had a good play, but he was complacent and walked straight towards the distance. That's a recipe for disaster. "

Steward, the nephew of the legendary coach Emanuel, is the weapon hired to launch a game plan to make Fury a two-time heavyweight champion. He has already promised "the Kronk style." Will Fury maximize his height and reach like Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko?

Wilder's camp has maintained his advice on changing Fury's coach, but they will smell fear and weakness. They may be wrong.

The IBF, WBA and WBO belts are back around Joshua's waist and he is the man that Wilder or Fury must overcome before the discussion on division number 1 is resolved.

Joshua said about Fury: "He will enter the new year as a new man with a new team and a new mindset."

"He must feel something inside him that is new, and wants to be the new heavyweight champion."

"He can beat Wilder as long as he follows his game plan for the 12 rounds."

"Wilder has shown that you can't blink a second with him, because only one hit is needed."

A third fight between Wilder and Fury is expected, regardless of the result in the rematch. By then, the landscape will have changed dramatically.

The first fight of Fury vs. Wilder created one of the highlights of boxing in the last 10 years, when the challenger recovered from oblivion to continue fighting. The rematch is well placed to do the same.