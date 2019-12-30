Wild Card Saturday FanDuel Picks: alignment tips for GPP NFL Playoffs tournaments

The AFC playoffs will begin on Saturday while the Bills play against the Texans and the Titans against the Patriots. It's been a long time since New England played so early in the NFL Playoffs, but that only means that their stacked defense affects our FanDuel GPP lineup selections for Wild Card on Saturday.

Hoping that most people fade away Titans, we have three in our lineup since the Pats look as vulnerable as ever. Tennessee joins a Buffalo group in our lineup to try to accumulate fantasy points along the way with some difficult corner confrontations that make difficult prices much more difficult.

NFL DFS Wild Card Saturday: FanDuel GPD Alignment Selections

QB Josh Allen, Bills @ Texans ($ 8,200). Houston allowed the fourth highest number of FanDuel points to opposite QBs in the regular season, by far the worst of the four teams that played on Saturday. Maybe everyone will be in Allen, but it still seems the best move.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Patriots ($ 9,500). The price of this list probably means that Henry will have a great property, but it is not worth fading into such a high volume player: we will differentiate our alignment with some of the other selections.

RB James White, Patriots vs. Titans ($ 6,200). My action in this game is on the road that Tennessee will lead and New England will try to return. That could be wrong, but it is the kind of opportunity you have to take to win a small board GPP and, therefore, the use of white to catch passes.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Bills ($ 8,700). Choose your poison among the best WR: you can have Hopkins against Tre & # 39; Davious White or A.J. Brown vs. Stephon Gilmore. I opted for the veteran against the cornerback maybe a little worse instead of the rookie.

WR N & # 39; Keal Harry, Patriots vs. Titans ($ 5,200). While Julian Edelman continues to fight an injury, Harry continues to enter the field and occasionally get the target of the red zone.

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Bills @ Texans ($ 4,600). Our cheapest move will go to the Buffalo gadget player, whose role as No. 3 WR has grown as the season progresses. He will be involved, which is more than you can say with many boys with such a low price.

TE Jonnu Smith, Titans @ Patriots ($ 6,300). Fortunately, Jonnu's disappointing Week 17 will have people playing in the TE position, but he is by far the most talented in the position and, with a lot of expensive types, it is not an obstacle to play.

FLEX John Brown, Bills @ Texans ($ 6,800). If someone is going to open deeply against Houston's defense, it is Brown, and we need that accumulation potential on a small board with Allen.

D / ST Tennessee Titans @ Patriots ($ 4,000). New England should have a good game plan, but the Pats are more likely to win scoring 20 instead of 40. There are many scenarios in which Tennessee dictates this game and limits the Patriots, and those scenarios are not really reflected in that The Titans have the lowest D / ST price.