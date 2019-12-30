Why fans think Hailee Steinfeld is throwing a track on Niall Horan

Niall HoranThe new music is about a breakup, and apparently so is it. Hailee Steinfeld& # 39; s.

Late Sunday night, the Dickinson The actress revealed to her fans that she will release a new single to start the new year. The song is titled "Incorrect Address," according to its publication, a title that has an easily drawn parallel to it. Only one direction ex-boyfriend.

The news of the breakup of Horan and Steinfeld came in December 2018. In the time since then, Horan has released two breakout tracks: "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; and "Put A Little Love On Me." Also confirmed to Jimmy Fallon in Tonight's show that his second solo album (scheduled for a release in February / March 2020) is about his recent heartbreak. He did not cite his break with Steinfeld as the only inspiration, but fans interpreted his comments as such. And now, they are doing the same with Steinfeld's Instagram.

In response to the song title, a user commented on Steinfeld's post: "Am I feeling the shadow or what?"