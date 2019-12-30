Why fans think Hailee Steinfeld is throwing a track on Niall Horan

Jeff Kravitz / AMA2017 / FilmMagic for dcp
Niall HoranThe new music is about a breakup, and apparently so is it. Hailee Steinfeld& # 39; s.
Late Sunday night, the Dickinson The actress revealed to her fans that she will release a new single to start the new year. The song is titled "Incorrect Address," according to its publication, a title that has an easily drawn parallel to it. Only one direction ex-boyfriend.
The news of the breakup of Horan and Steinfeld came in December 2018. In the time since then, Horan has released two breakout tracks: "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; and "Put A Little Love On Me." Also confirmed to Jimmy Fallon in Tonight's show that his second solo album (scheduled for a release in February / March 2020) is about his recent heartbreak. He did not cite his break with Steinfeld as the only inspiration, but fans interpreted his comments as such. And now, they are doing the same with Steinfeld's Instagram.
In response to the song title, a user commented on Steinfeld's post: "Am I feeling the shadow or what?"
He intervened in another, "Niall Horan is shaken."
A fan went so far as to make fun that Steinfeld could be making an even bolder choice than expected. As they commented, "niall diss track?"
However, it is doubtful that she went so far as to release a clue about her ex.
In January 2019, the singer made a concerted effort to deny claims that she cast a shadow on the "Slow Hands,quot; singer. Claims came after Steinfeld shared Julia Michaels& # 39; Instagram story about dating narcissists on their own account. To close the theories that she was calling Horan narcissistic, the Perfect tone Alum led to Twitter.
"There are no hidden messages, my loves," he tweeted with a heart emoji. "I just republished an interesting reading with which I am sure some of you can identify. Nothing but love!"
Now, the star expects a happy and successful 2020.
In his Instagram story on Sunday, Steinfeld shared a photo of her sitting on a picturesque beach and wrote: "2019. Grateful for all the lessons, love, anguish and memories." The rest of his story then featured his favorite photos and videos of 2019, none of them include Horan (as expected).
Given Steinfeld's general messages of positivity since she and Horan separated, it seems that "Wrong Direction,quot;, released on January 1, is probably on his side of his heartbreak, just as Horan wrote about his.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.