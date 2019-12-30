Why do Kaia Gerber's parents intervene to help Pete Davidson?

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

MEGA

It seems that there are problems in paradise for Kaia Gerber Y Pete Davidson.

It's only been weeks since the couple started dating and it seems that a drama is already brewing for the famous celebrities. According to a source close to his mother, Cindy Crawford"It has been a very stressful and worrying day." This was apparently confirmed when Page six posted a video of a worried looking Cindy and Gerber rande having a lively conversation outside Kaia's apartment in New York City.

It is not clear what problems, if any, are occurring in the young couple's relationship, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are taking an active role in this situation. "Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and support her. They are very involved and loving parents and would do anything for her," the source explains. "They intervened to try to guide her and help Pete in a difficult time."

In addition, the source suggests that the model family is trying to be a support system for Pete since they see "how problematic it is and how much it is struggling."

The source adds: "They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It has been annoying for Kaia and for them to see her daughter deal with something so serious."

Since last week's debacle, Kaia and her mother have returned to sunny Los Angeles, while Pete remains in the Big Apple for work.

In this weekend's episode of Saturday night live, The comedian jokingly said that he is "going on vacation but that insurance pays part of that, and they take his phone and shoelaces. And it costs $ 100,000 but I still have roommates." Some have assumed that he was referring to a rehabilitation center, since he received treatment once before in 2016.

However, the source reveals that Cindy and Rande will continue to support Kaia, especially because "they know they can't choose who their daughter is dating or control the situation."

"Your only option is to support her and help guide her through this," the source shares. "They're just thinking about Pete getting better and nothing beyond that."

ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.

