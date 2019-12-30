Why do Kaia Gerber's parents intervene to help Pete Davidson?

It seems that there are problems in paradise for Kaia Gerber Y Pete Davidson.

It's only been weeks since the couple started dating and it seems that a drama is already brewing for the famous celebrities. According to a source close to his mother, Cindy Crawford"It has been a very stressful and worrying day." This was apparently confirmed when Page six posted a video of a worried looking Cindy and Gerber rande having a lively conversation outside Kaia's apartment in New York City.

It is not clear what problems, if any, are occurring in the young couple's relationship, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are taking an active role in this situation. "Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and support her. They are very involved and loving parents and would do anything for her," the source explains. "They intervened to try to guide her and help Pete in a difficult time."