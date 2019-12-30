Where are they now: Do you remember Zachary Isaiah Williams? He's an adult and keeps killing the acting game!

WhereTheyAtNow: I'm sure everyone remembers Zachary Isaiah Williams. He was the cute boy who starred alongside Jessica Alba and Romeo Miller in the 2003 movie "Honey." His interpretation as Raymond definitely spoke to a generation and made an eternal impression.

However, his acting career would only rise from there. He would later join Romeo once again to play his little brother in the TV series "Romeo,quot; for Nickelodeon. He would continue to expand his resume landing papers in programs such as "Lincoln Heights,quot; and "Cosmic Encounters of Calvin and Freddie."

He now stars in Bounce TV in "Family Time,quot; and "In The Cut," where he is not only active in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.

I cut it with Zachary to talk about having such a successful acting career at such a young age, his transition from being a child actor to an adult actor, his latest projects and more.

Read Zachary's full interview below to see how his career has flourished over the years.

Q: Many people remember his role as Raymond in the 2003 movie "Honey," as well as his role in Nickelodeon's "Romeo." What was it like to have such a successful acting career at an early age?

A: Succeeding at such a young age had its ups and downs. It definitely produced much more attention than I expected. He often got in the way of being a normal child. It was impossible to go anywhere without being followed by crowds of children. On the other hand, however, it gave me the opportunity to speak positively with different people. I often found myself encouraging different children, and sometimes adults, letting them know that everything is possible while you create and work hard. I was very kind to be able to transmit this ideology to children at such an early age, even though I was also a child.

Q: In both projects, you played Romeo's little brother, are they still in touch today?

A: The crazy thing about it is that everyone thought we had planned it, but it was just a coincidence that we were chosen to play brothers consecutively. And yes, we are still in contact to this day. We often attend Bible study and occasionally play basketball.

Q: Do you feel that you missed any part of your childhood since you were part of the entertainment business at such an early age?

A: No, I don't feel robbed as a child at all. I feel that being part of the entertainment business improved my childhood, since I could still be a child (playing outside, playing different sports, going out with friends), but I also had a very early vision of how the business in general works from The business of Entertainment implies the same principles as all businesses. Instead of taking a school course on business, I was able to experience it first hand at an early age, so it was much easier to venture into business when I was a young adult.

Q: Very often we see that some child stars go through a difficult transition as they adapt to being adults and continue their careers. What would you say your transition made in acting differently from other children's stars?

A: I would say that strong family support and a solid faith-based foundation was key in my transition in acting. Unfortunately, growing up as an actor can lead to numerous false mentalities. Sometimes fame can go to people's heads. Many child actors, and actors in general, go through life with the feeling that they are better than others. I have always believed that everyone is equal and that anyone is possible if they believe it. For that reason, I try to treat everyone with respect and treat people as I want to be treated, no matter who that person is. Glorified fan attention and public desire can lead to major problems.

When work suddenly stops, they no longer feel desired, leaving a great void in their lives because those who believed they were during all those years are suddenly compromised. This often causes them to get out of control and find something to fill that void, and as you can imagine, the things they try to fill that void are not always healthy or the best option for them. During dry periods of work, I definitely also had some difficult times, but maintaining my strong relationship with God was and is absolutely key to maintaining my sanity. This is the reason why my identity never was, and will never be questioned because I know who I am in God, and I know that He has the best plan for me. So during my difficult times in this industry, I have relied on faith and my family, and therefore, fortunately, I never felt that emptiness.

Q: Later in your career, you were part of more successful projects, such as the "Lincoln Heights,quot; program, and you are currently part of the "Family Time,quot; television program. What other future projects do you have in the work?

A: Soon, look for more episodes of "Family Time,quot; that will air soon, and currently I am also a staff writer, writing about "Family Time,quot; as well as "In the Cut,quot;; both broadcast on Bounce TV. I am still acting, but I also have many different projects under development that I am producing, as well as different businesses such as applications and technology companies I am working on and I will do my best to keep everyone awake. to date as new things happen! My Instagram and Twitter is @zachwilliamss.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94