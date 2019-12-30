What TV channel is Czech Republic vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

The United States made a statement on Sunday at the 2020 World Youth Championship with a decisive 3-1 victory over Russia. He will seek to follow that result with a victory on Monday over the Czech Republic
Now leading the Group B of the World Juniors after Sunday's victory, Americans can maintain exclusive possession of the first place by beating the host nation. It will not be easy, of course; The Czechs have naturally received outrageous support from local fans and can expect more of the same as the games grow in importance.
Monday's game at the Ostravar Arena in Vitkovice will be the last of the group stage for the USA. UU., And it could be crucial given the great competition of the group.
The Czechs enter Monday's game with a victory and a defeat: the defeat was a slight surprise, given that it was for Germany.
This is how you can see Czech Republic-United States on Monday:
How to see Czech Republic vs. U.S
- TV channel (USA): NHL network
- TV channel (Canada): TSN 4/5
- Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live
Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network for American viewers. He will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.
Czech Republic vs. United States: When does the disc fall?
- Date: Monday, December 30
- Time: 1 pm. ET
Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship
|MONDAY, DEC. 30
|Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
|9 a.m.
|TSN3
|Germany vs. Canada
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3
|United States vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 31
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Russia vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|THURSDAY JAN. two
|Quarter finals
|6:30 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|11:30 am
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
|Semifinal
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
|Bronze medal game
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold medal game
|1 pm.
|TSN, NHLN
(All Eastern Times)