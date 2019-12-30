What TV channel is Czech Republic vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

The United States made a statement on Sunday at the 2020 World Youth Championship with a decisive 3-1 victory over Russia. He will seek to follow that result with a victory on Monday over the Czech Republic

Now leading the Group B of the World Juniors after Sunday's victory, Americans can maintain exclusive possession of the first place by beating the host nation. It will not be easy, of course; The Czechs have naturally received outrageous support from local fans and can expect more of the same as the games grow in importance.

Monday's game at the Ostravar Arena in Vitkovice will be the last of the group stage for the USA. UU., And it could be crucial given the great competition of the group.

The Czechs enter Monday's game with a victory and a defeat: the defeat was a slight surprise, given that it was for Germany.

This is how you can see Czech Republic-United States on Monday:

How to see Czech Republic vs. U.S

TV channel (USA): NHL network

NHL network TV channel (Canada): TSN 4/5

TSN 4/5 Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network for American viewers. He will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

Czech Republic vs. United States: When does the disc fall?

Date: Monday, December 30

Monday, December 30 Time: 1 pm. ET

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

MONDAY, DEC. 30 Kazakhstan vs. Sweden 9 a.m. TSN3 Germany vs. Canada 9 a.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN 1/3 United States vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 31 Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Russia vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Finland vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN THURSDAY JAN. two Quarter finals 6:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 11:30 am TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 Semifinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Bronze medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)