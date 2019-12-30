What TV channel is Czech Republic vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

By Lisa Witt
The United States made a statement on Sunday at the 2020 World Youth Championship with a decisive 3-1 victory over Russia. He will seek to follow that result with a victory on Monday over the Czech Republic

Now leading the Group B of the World Juniors after Sunday's victory, Americans can maintain exclusive possession of the first place by beating the host nation. It will not be easy, of course; The Czechs have naturally received outrageous support from local fans and can expect more of the same as the games grow in importance.

Monday's game at the Ostravar Arena in Vitkovice will be the last of the group stage for the USA. UU., And it could be crucial given the great competition of the group.

WJC: US ​​team calendar UU., Results | Live results, TV schedule for Monday

The Czechs enter Monday's game with a victory and a defeat: the defeat was a slight surprise, given that it was for Germany.

This is how you can see Czech Republic-United States on Monday:

How to see Czech Republic vs. U.S

  • TV channel (USA): NHL network
  • TV channel (Canada): TSN 4/5
  • Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network for American viewers. He will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

Czech Republic vs. United States: When does the disc fall?

  • Date: Monday, December 30
  • Time: 1 pm. ET

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden9 a.m.TSN3
Germany vs. Canada9 a.m.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY JAN. two
Quarter finals6:30 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals11:30 amTSN, NHLN
Quarter finals2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
Semifinal9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
Bronze medal game9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold medal game1 pm.TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)

